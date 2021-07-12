A Quiet Place Part II dated & detailed for Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray

A Quiet Place Part II will release to 1080p Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD on July 27, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. Audio is provided on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray discs in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

The 2-disc combo editions from Paramount also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy and the extras below.

Bonus Features

Director’s Diary: Filming with John Krasinski

Pulling Back the Curtain

Regan’s Journey

Surviving the Marina

Detectable Disturbance: Visual Effects and Sound Design

Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place Part II was directed by John Krasinsky and stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.

A Quiet Place Part II is priced $27.99 (Blu-ray), $34.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $22.99 (DVD). Order on Amazon





