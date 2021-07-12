HomeBlu-ray DiscA Quiet Place Part II dated & detailed for Blu-ray & 4k...
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

A Quiet Place Part II dated & detailed for Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

A Quiet Place Part II 4k Blu-rayA Quiet Place Part II will release to 1080p Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD on July 27, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. Audio is provided on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray discs in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

The 2-disc combo editions from Paramount also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy and the extras below.

Bonus Features

  • Director’s Diary: Filming with John Krasinski
  • Pulling Back the Curtain
  • Regan’s Journey
  • Surviving the Marina
  • Detectable Disturbance: Visual Effects and Sound Design

Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place Part II was directed by John Krasinsky and stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.

A Quiet Place Part II is priced $27.99 (Blu-ray), $34.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $22.99 (DVD). Order on Amazon


A Quiet Place Part II Blu-rayA Quiet Place Part II DVD

Previous articleAkira Kurosawa’s Ran (1985) releasing to 4k Blu-ray in UK
Next articleNew Blu-ray & 4k Ultra HD Releases Today, July 13
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved