HomeBlu-ray DiscMortal Kombat (2021) Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Release Date &...
Blu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Mortal Kombat (2021) Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Release Date & Details

By hdreport
0

Mortal Kombat 4k Blu-ray front
Mortal Kombat (2021) is releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD on July 13, 2021. The movie is a reboot of the Mortal Kombat film series and was directed by Simon McQuoid. Read Our Review

Mortal Kombat is presented in 1080p (Blu-ray) and 2160p (4k Blu-ray) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Both Blu-ray editions feature Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features include deleted scenes, 11 featurettes that explore the characters in Mortal Kombat, 7 featurettes describing the “Anatomy of a Scene,” “The Making of Mortal Kombat,” choreography, and easter eggs revealed.

Each Blu-ray edition includes a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The title will release under SDS (Studio Distribution Services) — a joint partnership between Warner Bros. and Universal.

Mortal Kombat (2021) is priced $34.98 (Blu-ray) and $44.98 (4k Blu-ray) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

  • Deleted Scenes
  • From Game to Screen: The Making of Mortal Kombat
  • Mortal Kombat: Fan Favorite Characters – 11 Featurettes
  • Fight Koreography
  • Into the Krypt: Easter Eggs of Mortal Kombat
  • Anatomy of a Scene – 7 Featurettes

4k SteelBook

Best Buy is releasing a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition ($36.99) day and date with the standard editions. Purchase on Best Buy

Mortal Kombat 4k Blu-ray SteelBook lrg

Mortal Kombat Blu-ray back

Mortal Kombat Blu-ray

Mortal Kombat 4k Blu-ray back

Previous articleStar Trek: Lower Decks – Season One reviewed on Blu-ray
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Sponsors


4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved