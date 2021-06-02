Mortal Kombat (2021) Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Release Date & Details



Mortal Kombat (2021) is releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD on July 13, 2021. The movie is a reboot of the Mortal Kombat film series and was directed by Simon McQuoid. Read Our Review

Mortal Kombat is presented in 1080p (Blu-ray) and 2160p (4k Blu-ray) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Both Blu-ray editions feature Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features include deleted scenes, 11 featurettes that explore the characters in Mortal Kombat, 7 featurettes describing the “Anatomy of a Scene,” “The Making of Mortal Kombat,” choreography, and easter eggs revealed.

Each Blu-ray edition includes a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The title will release under SDS (Studio Distribution Services) — a joint partnership between Warner Bros. and Universal.

Mortal Kombat (2021) is priced $34.98 (Blu-ray) and $44.98 (4k Blu-ray) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)





Special Features

Deleted Scenes

From Game to Screen: The Making of Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat: Fan Favorite Characters – 11 Featurettes

Fight Koreography

Into the Krypt: Easter Eggs of Mortal Kombat

Anatomy of a Scene – 7 Featurettes

4k SteelBook

Best Buy is releasing a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition ($36.99) day and date with the standard editions. Purchase on Best Buy