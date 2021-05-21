Cameron Crowe’s ‘Almost Famous’ Remastered in 4k

Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous (2000) has been remastered from a new 4k film transfer and will release to Ultra HD Blu-ray 21 years after its debut.

The movie will be available in a limited-edition 4k Blu-ray Steelbook and limited-edition Blu-ray on July 13, 2021. The new Blu-ray is #21 in the Paramount Presents series of restored films.

The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray 2-disc editions include both the theatrical cut and unrated “Bootleg Cut” on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

And, the new disc releases include a collection of rare new bonus features such as a Filmmaker Focus on Cameron Crow, extended scenes, Casting & Costumes, Rock School, and more. (See detailed extras below.)

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Almost Famous is presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray versions. French audio is provided in Dolby Digital. And, subtitles are offered in English SDH, French and Spanish.

Almost Famous (2000) is priced $30.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $22.99 (Blu-ray).







Special Features