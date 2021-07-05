New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases Tuesday, July 6

There are lots of 4k Blu-ray choices this week arriving on Tuesday, July 6th. One particular title we’re excited about is Scott Pilgrim vs. The World from director Edgar Wright – upgraded to 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. On 1080p Blu-ray, 48 Hours has been restored in 4k for release as part of the Paramount Presents series of disc editions. And, Criterion Collection has restored the black and white classic Bringing Up Baby (1938) from a 4k transfer for release on Blu-ray. See more highlights for the week below with links to Amazon.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 6, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

