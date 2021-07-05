New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases Tuesday, July 6

There are lots of 4k Blu-ray choices this week arriving on Tuesday, July 6th. One particular title we’re excited about is Scott Pilgrim vs. The World from director Edgar Wright – upgraded to 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. On 1080p Blu-ray, 48 Hours has been restored in 4k for release as part of the Paramount Presents series of disc editions. And, Criterion Collection has restored the black and white classic Bringing Up Baby (1938) from a 4k transfer for release on Blu-ray. See more highlights for the week below with links to Amazon.
New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 6, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
- Howard the Duck (1986)
- Howard the Duck (1986) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Mortal Engines (2018)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Space Jam (1996)
- Space Jam (1996) – Best Buy SteelBook
Blu-ray
- 42nd Street (1933)
- 48 Hours (1982) – Paramount Presents
- Another 48 Hours (1990) – Paramount Presents
- Bringing Up Baby (1938) Criterion Collection
- Defending Jacob (2020) – Mini-series
- Gleipnir: The Complete Season
- Kiju Yoshida: Love + Anarchism 3-Disc Special Edition
- Knights Of Sidonia – 5-Disc Edition
- Mirror (1980) – Criterion Collection
- The Crimes of the Black Cat (1972)
See all new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases available at Amazon.