Snatch Has Been Restored For Release on 4k Blu-ray Disc

Snatch 4k Blu-raySony Pictures Home Entertainment has newly restored the 2000 film Snatch from the original camera negatives for release on 4k Blu-ray. The movie is packaged in a two-disc combo edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy.

On UHD BD, the Snatch is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and a new Dolby Atmos soundtrack (for the US and original UK soundtrack). English SDH subtitles are offered for the main feature.

Bonus features include commentaries, deleted scenes, “Making Snatch” featurette, storyboard comparisions, photo gallery, and more.

Snatch on 4k Blu-ray is priced $30.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Special Features

  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Director & Producer Commentary
  • Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary
  • “Making Snatch” Featurette
  • Storyboard Comparisons
  • Video Photo Gallery and More!
  • Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

Synopsis: Guy Ritchie, writer/director of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, delivers another awe-inspiring directorial masterpiece, Snatch – an edgy and hilarious film about a diamond heist gone wrong, a colorful Irish gypsy-turned-prize fighter…and a very temperamental dog.

