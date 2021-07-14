Breakdown (1997) remastered for Blu-ray Disc

The latest film in the Paramount Presents line of Blu-ray releases is Breakdown (1997) arriving Sept. 21, 2021.

The film was restored from a new 4k transfer and includes new special features such as the never-before-seen alternate opening and audio commentary with director Jonathan Mostow and star Kurt Russell.

Breakdown (1997) on Blu-ray Disc in special packaging is priced $20.20 on Amazon.

Bonus Features

Commentary By Director Jonathan Mostow and Kurt Russell

Filmmaker Focus: Director Jonathan Mostow on Breakdown

Victory Is Hers – Kathleen Quinlan on Breakdown

A Brilliant Partnership – Martha De Laurentiis on Breakdown

Alternate Opening

Alternate Opening With Commentary By Director Jonathan Mostow

Isolated Score

Theatrical Trailers





Synopsis

Kurt Russell is Jeff Taylor, headed toward a new life in California with his wife Amy (Kathleen Quinlan). When their car dies on a remote highway, a seemingly helpful trucker (J.T. Walsh) offers Amy a ride to the local diner while Jeff waits with the car. Then Jeff discovers his vehicle was deliberately tampered with, and by the time he gets to the next town, his worst fears are about to come true.