These Are the 4k Blu-ray Discs Releasing This Week

This week there are a dozen new 4k Blu-rays to choose from when you include exclusive retailers editions. Let’s start with J.J. Abrams’ Super 8 (2011) celebrating ten years with a newly remastered presentation from Paramount on 4k Blu-ray (read our review).

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds (1963) and Psycho (1960) are both releasing to a single 4k Blu-ray editions on May 25th from Universal (previously available in the Alfred Hitchcock Collection).

8x Oscar-winner My Fair Lady (1964) releases to a 4k Blu-ray edition from a recently restored 8k film transfer and is presented with HDR10 at 2.20:1 aspect ratio and a quality 7.1 Dolby TrueHD soundtrack.

New Lionsgate feature Chaos Walking starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland is hitting stores on disc for the first time in Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD formats. And, The Outpost “Director’s Cut” will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in native 4k with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 25, 2021