Chaos Walking release dates on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Chaos Walking 4k Blu-ray bChaos Walking (2021) starring Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, and Mads Mikkelsen is releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and likely Digital on May 25, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p with High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in English Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

The 2-disc combo editions from Lionsgate include a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Chaos Walking is priced $21.99 (MSRP: $39.99) on Blu-ray and $30.99 (MSRP: $42.99) on 4k Blu-ray. The film is currently available to rent for $19.99.

