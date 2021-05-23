Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Dr. Strangelove’ Releasing to 4k Blu-ray

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) has been remastered for release to Ultra HD Blu-ray on July 6, 2021. The movie is packaged in a combo edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment that includes a copy of the film on Blu-ray as well as in Digital HD/UHD.

Dr. Stranglove is presented in 2160p (4k) with HDR10 at 1.66:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features are included on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc, with interviews, clips, trailers and a Stanley Kubrick featurette on the Ultra HD disc (see a list of extras below).

Co-written, produced, and directed by Stanley Kubrick, Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is a British satirical comedy about the Cold War period between the United States and the Soviet Union. The film stars Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, and Slim Pickens.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is priced $30.99 at Amazon.



Special Features (4k Ultra HD)

Stanley Kubrick Considers the Bomb Featurette

Mike Broderick Interview

Joe Dunton and Kelvin Pike Interview

Richard Daniels Interview

David George Interview

Rodney Hill Interview

Archival Stanley Kubrick Audio Interview

The Today How Clips featuring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott

Exhibitor Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

Special Features (Blu-ray)