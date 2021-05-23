Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Dr. Strangelove’ Releasing to 4k Blu-ray

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) has been remastered for release to Ultra HD Blu-ray on July 6, 2021. The movie is packaged in a combo edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment that includes a copy of the film on Blu-ray as well as in Digital HD/UHD.
Dr. Stranglove is presented in 2160p (4k) with HDR10 at 1.66:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Bonus features are included on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc, with interviews, clips, trailers and a Stanley Kubrick featurette on the Ultra HD disc (see a list of extras below).
Co-written, produced, and directed by Stanley Kubrick, Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is a British satirical comedy about the Cold War period between the United States and the Soviet Union. The film stars Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, and Slim Pickens.
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is priced $30.99 at Amazon.
Special Features (4k Ultra HD)
- Stanley Kubrick Considers the Bomb Featurette
- Mike Broderick Interview
- Joe Dunton and Kelvin Pike Interview
- Richard Daniels Interview
- David George Interview
- Rodney Hill Interview
- Archival Stanley Kubrick Audio Interview
- The Today How Clips featuring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott
- Exhibitor Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
Special Features (Blu-ray)
- The Coldd War: Picture-in-Picture and Pop Up Trivia Track
- No Fighting in the War Room Or: Dr. Strangelove and the Nuclear Threat
- Inside: Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
- Best Sellers Or: Peter Sellers and Dr. Strangelove
- The Art of Stanley Kubrick: From Short Films to Strangelove
- An Interview with Robert McNamara
- Split-Screen Interviews with Peter Sellers and George C. Scott