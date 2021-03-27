Home Blu-ray Disc The Outpost (2020) releasing to 4k in extended Director's Cut
The Outpost (2020) releasing to 4k in extended Director’s Cut

the outpost posterThe Outpost (2020), directed by Rod Lurie and starring Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom is releasing to a Director’s Cut on May 18, 2021.

The Director’s Cut will bring the movie to 4k Blu-ray Disc for the first time, featuring an additional scene and extended scenes along with new bonus features. (Note: The Outpost is available in 4k from digital retailers.)

The Outpost on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99 on Amazon.

Synopsis: Based on true events, in this military thriller, a small unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.

