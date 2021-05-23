Our Blu-ray Picks for This Week, May 25, 2021

This week we’ve separated the new Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases so be sure to see what’s available in 4k. On Blu-ray, Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season arrives on Blu-ray Disc along with Supernatural: The Complete Series in a 58-disc boxed set with all 327 episodes of The CW television show.

Oscar-winner Rosemary’s Baby (1968) directed by Roman Polanski and starring Mia Farrow releases to a Region A Blu-ray for the first time.

Lionsgate’s new film Chaos Walking starring Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, and Mads Mikkelsen arrives on disc in Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD formats.

Section 23 is releasing the 3-movie Made In Abyss Theatrical Collection to a Blu-ray SteelBook edition that includes Dawn of the Deep Soul (only available in this collection) .

And, Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys (1995) has been packaged in a Blu-ray SteelBook edition.

New Blu-ray Disc Releases, May 25, 2021

