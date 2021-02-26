Home Blu-ray Disc J.J. Abrams' Super 8 remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray
Super 8 4k Blu-ray angleJ.J. Abrams’ Super 8 has been remastered for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The upcoming edition is scheduled for May 25, 2021 to celebrate 10 years since the film premiered in theaters in 2011. Super 8 was shot in RedCode RAW 4.5k, 16mm, and 8mm and originally mastered in 2k.

The combo edition from Paramount includes several bonus features (in HD) as well as commentary from J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, and Larry Fong. The packaged disc release also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The film will be available in both a standard edition (pictured above) and 4k SteelBook edition (pictured below). We’ll let you know when Super 8 on 4k Blu-ray is available for pre-order.

Synopsis

SUPER 8 tells the story of six friends who witness a train wreck while making a Super 8 movie, only to discover that something unimaginable escaped during the crash.  They soon discover that the only thing more mysterious than what it is, is what it wants.

Special Features

  • Feature film in 4K Ultra HD
  • Commentary by J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, and Larry Fong
  • The Dream Behind Super 8 (HD)
  • The Search for New Faces (HD)
  • Meet Joel Courtney (HD)
  • Rediscovering Steel Town (HD)
  • The Visitor Lives (HD)
  • Scoring Super 8 (HD)
  • Do You Believe in Magic? (HD)
  • The 8mm Revolution (HD)
  • Easter Eggs (HD)
  • Deconstructing the Train Crash (HD)
  • Deleted Scenes (HD)

super 8 4k blu-ray steelbook

