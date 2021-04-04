Psycho (1960) releasing to new 4k Blu-ray editions



Along with the single 4k Blu-ray release of The Birds (1963), Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960) will also release to new single 4k editions on May 25th, 2021.

The new versions include a standard edition and new 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Best Buy. (Psycho was previously released to a 4k SteelBook from Best Buy last summer to celebrate the film’s 60th Anniversary.)

On 4k Blu-ray, Psycho is presented in 2160p HDR10 at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS:X with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray combo edition includes both the commonly seen version of the film and extended “uncut” version along with plenty of bonus materials (listed below).

The standard 4k Blu-ray edition of Psycho sells for $22.99 on Amazon. The new 4k SteelBook edition from Best Buy (pictured below) also sells for $22.99.

Special Features