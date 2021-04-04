Home Blu-ray Disc Psycho (1960) releasing to new 4k Blu-ray editions
Psycho (1960) releasing to new 4k Blu-ray editions

By hdreport
Psycho 4k Blu-ray
Along with the single 4k Blu-ray release of The Birds (1963), Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960) will also release to new single 4k editions on May 25th, 2021.

The new versions include a standard edition and new 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Best Buy. (Psycho was previously released to a 4k SteelBook from Best Buy last summer to celebrate the film’s 60th Anniversary.)

On 4k Blu-ray, Psycho is presented in 2160p HDR10 at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS:X with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray combo edition includes both the commonly seen version of the film and extended “uncut” version along with plenty of bonus materials (listed below).

The standard 4k Blu-ray edition of Psycho sells for $22.99 on Amazon. The new 4k SteelBook edition from Best Buy (pictured below) also sells for $22.99.

Special Features

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Psycho (1960) – Uncut (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • The Making of Psycho
  • Psycho Sound
  • In The Master’s Shadow: Hitchcock’s Legacy
  • Hitchcock/Truffaut
  • Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho
  • The Shower Scene: With and Without Music
  • The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass
  • The Psycho Archives
  • Posters and Psycho Ads
  • Lobby Cards
  • Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
  • Production Photographs
  • Psycho Theatrical Trailers
  • Psycho Re-release Trailers
  • Feature Commentary with Stephen Rebello, author of “Alfred Hitchcock and The Making of Psycho”
  • In The Master’s Shadow: Hitchcock’s Legacy
  • The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass
  • Psycho Re-release Trailer

Psycho 4k SteelBook BB 2nd print

Psycho 4k Blu-ray back

