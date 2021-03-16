Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds Getting Single 4k Blu-ray Release

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds (1963) will get released to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in stand-alone editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. (The movie was previously released to 4k Blu-ray in The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection.)

The two versions arriving on May 25, 2021 include a common 4k Blu-ray edition and SteelBook edition, both packaged with a Blu-ray Disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Bonus features on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray include The Original Ending, The Birds: Hitchcock’s Monster Movie, deleted scene, All About The Birds, Tippi Hedren’s Screen Test, Hitchcock / Truffaut Interview Excerpt, and more.

The Birds on 4k Blu-ray is priced $22.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon, while the Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $22.99 on Best Buy.

Special Features

The Birds: Hitchcock’s Monster Movie

All About The Birds

Tippi Hedren’s Screen Test

Deleted Scenes

The Original Ending

Hitchcock/Truffaut

The Birds Is Coming (Universal International Newsreel)

Suspense Story: National Press Club Hears Hitchcock (Universal International Newsreel)

Theatrical Trailer

100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Deleted Scene

Storyboard Sequence

Hitchcock / Truffaut Interview Excerpts

Production Photographs





