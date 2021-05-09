New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray This Week, May 11, 2021

Here are our top picks for Blu-ray releases this week! Let’s start with the first Region A Blu-ray release of King Kong (1976) starring Jeff Bridges and Jessica Lange. The 2-disc edition from Shout! includes both the 134-minute theatrical and extended 182-minute TV version of the film.

From Universal, The Marksman (2021) starring Liam Neeson releases to a Blu-ray combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy, as well as Land (2021) directed and written by Robin Wright.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray you can pick up Shrek (2001) in 4k resolution for the first time in a 3-disc combo edition from Universal that celebrates 20 years. Also from Universal celebrating 20 years is The Fast and the Furious (2001) with a new 4k Blu-ray combo edition. And, Saw [Unrated] is available in a 4k Blu-ray combo edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy.

