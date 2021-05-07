Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) Blu-ray/4k/Digital Release Date & Details

Godzilla vs. Kong only lasted one month when it premiered on HBO Max, but soon the movie will be available in home media formats to own. Godzilla vs. Kong will first release to Digital on May 20th, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 15th, 2021.

The movie is presented in 1080p (on Blu-ray) and 2160p (on 4k Blu-ray) with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ High Dynamic Range specifications.

Audio on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French and Spanish.

Special features include commentary by Director Adam Wingard and ten featurettes totaling over one hour including The Phenomenon of Gojira, King of the Monsters, The Evolution of Kong, Eighth Wonder of the World, Round One: Battle at Sea, Round Two: One Will Fall

Godzilla vs. Kong is priced $39.98 (Blu-ray), $49.98 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.99 (Digital). Buy on Amazon (w/Pre-order Price Guarantee)







