Land Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Date & Details

Land (2020) directed by Robin Wright and starring Demian Bichir is getting released to Blu-ray Disc, DVD and Digital on May 11, 2021. The film is currently available to rent for $19.99.

The Blu-ray presents Land in 1080p video resolution at 1.66:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. And, subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, & Spanish.

Extras on both the Blu-ray and DVD editions include “Crafting Land,” “Robin Write: Feature Film Directorial Debut,” and “After Trauma.” And, the Blu-ray edition provides a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Land is priced $34.98 (Blu-ray), $29.98 (DVD) and Digital $19.99 (Rent). Buy on Amazon

