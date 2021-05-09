HomeBlu-ray DiscSaw releasing to Ultra HD Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook
Saw [Unrated] releasing to Ultra HD Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook

Saw 4k Blu-ray LionsgateLionsgate is releasing the 2004 horror film Saw [Unrated] to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 11, 2021. The 2-disc combo edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Saw is presented in 2160p with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specifications. The English audio is offered Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Spanish

Saw [Unrated] on 4k Blu-ray is priced $16.99 (List: $22.99) on Amazon.

Saw [Unrated] is also releasing to a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition available at Best Buy. (Price: $18.99)

Saw Unrated 4k Blu-ray SteelBooi

