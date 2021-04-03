The Marksman (2021) release dates on Blu-ray, Digital & DVD



The Marksman (2021) starring Liam Neeson is coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. The film will first be available in Digital on April 17th (so far we’ve only seen HD quality listed), followed by Blu-ray and DVD on May 11th, 2021.

On Blu-ray, The Marksman is presented in 1080p at 2:39:1 (Bonus features are in 1080i & 480i). The soundtrack is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as Dolby Digital 2.0. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and Spanish.

The Marksman (2021) is priced $34.99 (Blu-ray), $22.99 (DVD), and $14.99 (Digital HD). Order on Amazon



