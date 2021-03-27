The Fast and the Furious releasing to 20th Anniversary SteelBook Edition

The Fast and the Furious (2001) is releasing to a 20th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc edition, packaged with a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital Copy, releases on May 11, 2021.

The edition includes plenty of bonus content from the previously-released 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions, as well as a collectible photobook.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Fast and the Furious features HDR10 for improved color, luminance, and contrast. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, with subtitles in English SDH, French, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The Fast and the Furious 20th Anniversary Limited Edition 4k Steelbook is priced $19.98 on Amazon.

Bonus Content

Includes a digital copy of The Fast and the Furious (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Feature Commentary with Director Rob Cohen

Dom’s Charger

Quarter Mile at a Time

The Fast and the Furious Video Mash-Up

Deleted Scenes with Optional Director Commentary

Hot Off the Street

Paul Walker Public Service Announcement

The Making of The Fast and the Furious

More Than Furious

Tricking Out a Hot Import Car

Turbo Charged Prelude to 2 Fast 2 Furious

Multiple Camera Angles – Stunt Sequence

Movie Magic Interactive – Special Effects

Featurette on Editing for the Motion Picture Association of America

Visual Effects Montage

Storyboards-to-Final Feature Comparison

Sneak Peek at 2 Fast 2 Furious

Ja Rule “Furious” Music Video

Caddillac Tah “PV City Anthem” Music Video

Saliva “Click Click Boom” Music Video

The Fast and Furious Soundtrack Spot

Theatrical Trailer

U-Control: Tech Specs

U-Control: Picture in Picture





