Home Blu-ray Disc The Fast and the Furious releasing to 20th Anniversary SteelBook Edition
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

The Fast and the Furious releasing to 20th Anniversary SteelBook Edition

By hdreport
0

The Fast and the Furious 4k SteelBook open
The Fast and the Furious 4k SteelBook open

The Fast and the Furious (2001) is releasing to a 20th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc edition, packaged with a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital Copy, releases on May 11, 2021.

The edition includes plenty of bonus content from the previously-released 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions, as well as a collectible photobook.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Fast and the Furious features HDR10 for improved color, luminance, and contrast. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, with subtitles in English SDH, French, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The Fast and the Furious 20th Anniversary Limited Edition 4k Steelbook is priced $19.98 on Amazon.

Bonus Content

  • Includes a digital copy of The Fast and the Furious (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Feature Commentary with Director Rob Cohen
  • Dom’s Charger
  • Quarter Mile at a Time
  • The Fast and the Furious Video Mash-Up
  • Deleted Scenes with Optional Director Commentary
  • Hot Off the Street
  • Paul Walker Public Service Announcement
  • The Making of The Fast and the Furious
  • More Than Furious
  • Tricking Out a Hot Import Car
  • Turbo Charged Prelude to 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • Multiple Camera Angles – Stunt Sequence
  • Movie Magic Interactive – Special Effects
  • Featurette on Editing for the Motion Picture Association of America
  • Visual Effects Montage
  • Storyboards-to-Final Feature Comparison
  • Sneak Peek at 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • Ja Rule “Furious” Music Video
  • Caddillac Tah “PV City Anthem” Music Video
  • Saliva “Click Click Boom” Music Video
  • The Fast and Furious Soundtrack Spot
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • U-Control: Tech Specs
  • U-Control: Picture in Picture



The Fast and the Furious 4k Blu-ray SteelBook angle

Related Articles:

Previous articleThe Outpost (2020) releasing to 4k in extended Director’s Cut
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

The Outpost (2020) releasing to 4k in extended Director’s Cut

contributor - 0
The Outpost (2020), directed by Rod Lurie and starring Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom is releasing to a Director's Cut on...
Read more
Disney+

Disney+ Has Increased Monthly & Yearly Price

contributor - 0
Disney Plus has raised its price from $6.99 to $7.99 per month effective immediately. And, the yearly cost has also increased from $66.99 or...
Read more
News

NCAA 2021 Sweet Sixteen Schedule & Channels

contributor - 0
The 2021 NCAA "Sweet Sixteen" round of men's college basketball kicks off on Saturday, March 27 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. On Sunday, March...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

The Fast and the Furious releasing to 20th Anniversary SteelBook Edition

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
The Fast and the Furious (2001) is releasing to a 20th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc edition, packaged with...
Read more

The Outpost (2020) releasing to 4k in extended Director’s Cut

Blu-ray Disc contributor - 0
The Outpost (2020), directed by Rod Lurie and starring Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom is releasing to a Director's Cut on...
Read more

Disney+ Has Increased Monthly & Yearly Price

Disney+ contributor - 0
Disney Plus has raised its price from $6.99 to $7.99 per month effective immediately. And, the yearly cost has also increased from $66.99 or...
Read more

NCAA 2021 Sweet Sixteen Schedule & Channels

News contributor - 0
The 2021 NCAA "Sweet Sixteen" round of men's college basketball kicks off on Saturday, March 27 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. On Sunday, March...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved