The Fast and the Furious releasing to 20th Anniversary SteelBook Edition

The Fast and the Furious (2001) is releasing to a 20th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc edition, packaged with a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital Copy, releases on May 11, 2021.
The edition includes plenty of bonus content from the previously-released 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions, as well as a collectible photobook.
On 4k Blu-ray, The Fast and the Furious features HDR10 for improved color, luminance, and contrast. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, with subtitles in English SDH, French, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.
The Fast and the Furious 20th Anniversary Limited Edition 4k Steelbook is priced $19.98 on Amazon.
Bonus Content
- Includes a digital copy of The Fast and the Furious (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Feature Commentary with Director Rob Cohen
- Dom’s Charger
- Quarter Mile at a Time
- The Fast and the Furious Video Mash-Up
- Deleted Scenes with Optional Director Commentary
- Hot Off the Street
- Paul Walker Public Service Announcement
- The Making of The Fast and the Furious
- More Than Furious
- Tricking Out a Hot Import Car
- Turbo Charged Prelude to 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Multiple Camera Angles – Stunt Sequence
- Movie Magic Interactive – Special Effects
- Featurette on Editing for the Motion Picture Association of America
- Visual Effects Montage
- Storyboards-to-Final Feature Comparison
- Sneak Peek at 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Ja Rule “Furious” Music Video
- Caddillac Tah “PV City Anthem” Music Video
- Saliva “Click Click Boom” Music Video
- The Fast and Furious Soundtrack Spot
- Theatrical Trailer
- U-Control: Tech Specs
- U-Control: Picture in Picture