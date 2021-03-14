DreamWorks’ Shrek celebrates 20 yrs with 4k Blu-ray edition

One of the more beloved animated features from DreamWorks, Shrek (2001) will celebrate its 20th Anniversary by releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 11, 2021.

The movie will also release to a new 1080p Blu-ray edition on the same day, and each edition includes previously released bonus features (on the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray feature discs) and another second disc containing over “4 hours of Fun.”

On 4k Blu-ray, Shrek is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in DTS:X (4k Blu-ray) and Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (Blu-ray). French and Spanish audio is offered in Dolby Digital 5.1.

The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray combo edition of Shrek includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and second Blu-ray with the extras, along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Shrek 3-disc 4k Blu-ray edition is priced $29.99, while the 2-disc Blu-ray edition is priced $16.99. Buy on Amazon



Bonus Features (4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray)