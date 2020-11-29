Home News New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, Dec. 1st
News

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, Dec. 1st

By hdreport
0

new-blu-ray-digital-dec-1-2020This week is huge for 4k Blu-ray with The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy and The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy among approximately 30 new releases. (See our separate complete coverage of new Ultra HD Blu-ray titles.)

On Blu-ray from the cinema, David Cronenberg’s Crash (1996) arrives from Criterion Collection, Paramount Presents restores Eddie Murphy films Trading Places and The Golden Child, and Popeye starring Robin Williams releases to Blu-ray Disc for the first time.

On Blu-ray from TV, Mission: Impossible: The Original TV Series arrives in a 46-disc set from CBS/Paramount, and Warner Bros. celebrates Bugs Bunny with an 80th Anniversary Collection.

In Digital, Pink Floyd: Delicate Sound Of Thunder (in HD & 4K UHD), Winter in Vail, Love in Winterland and Waiting for You are among new releases. See all new Blu-ray and Digital releases on Amazon.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Blu-ray

  • Mission: Impossible: The Original TV Series
  • Crash (1996) – The Criterion Collection
  • Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection
  • Popeye
  • The Golden Child – Paramount Presents
  • Trading Places – Paramount Presents
  • The Rental
  • Continental Divide
  • The Barbarians
  • D.C. Cab
  • Made in Italy
  • Attack
  • Apache
  • Chesley Bonestell
  • The Rising Hawk: Battle for the Carpathians
  • Do Not Reply
  • Still Life
  • Panic “Bakterion”
  • Werewolf
  • Backwoods
  • Ajin: The Oads
  • The Unbelievable Plight of Mrs. Wright
  • King of Knives
  • Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
  • Dr. Stone: Season One – Part Two
  • Angels of Death: The Complete Series
  • Double Decker! Doug & Kirill: The Complete Series
  • Outburst Dreamer Boys

Digital

  • Pink Floyd: Delicate Sound Of Thunder [HD,4K UHD]
  • Winter in Vail
  • Love in Winterland
  • Waiting for You
  • Downrange
  • Miniature Wargaming: The Movie
  • Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past
  • Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – May the Melody Reach You
  • Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Welcome to the Kaitauji High School Concert Band
  • Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and Digital releases on Amazon.

Related Articles:

Previous article‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ releasing to Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Next articleNew 4k Blu-ray: Blade, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Hobbit Trilogy & more!
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

New 4k Blu-ray: Blade, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Hobbit Trilogy & more!

hdreport - 0
The first of December marks the biggest 4k release date of the year with about 30 Ultra HD Blu-ray editions hitting stores. Many of...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ releasing to Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

hdreport - 0
Ang Lee's ground-breaking film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) is releasing to a Limited Edition Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook on Dec. 1, 2020. The 4k/HDR presentation (first...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Ip Man The Complete Collection presents all 4 films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Ip Man: The Complete Collection is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray boxed set on December 15, 2020. The 8-disc collection from Well Go...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

New 4k Blu-ray: Blade, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Hobbit Trilogy & more!

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
The first of December marks the biggest 4k release date of the year with about 30 Ultra HD Blu-ray editions hitting stores. Many of...
Read more

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, Dec. 1st

News hdreport - 0
This week is huge for 4k Blu-ray with The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy and The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy among...
Read more

‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ releasing to Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Ang Lee's ground-breaking film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) is releasing to a Limited Edition Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook on Dec. 1, 2020. The 4k/HDR presentation (first...
Read more

Ip Man The Complete Collection presents all 4 films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Ip Man: The Complete Collection is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray boxed set on December 15, 2020. The 8-disc collection from Well Go...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved