New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, Dec. 1st

This week is huge for 4k Blu-ray with The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy and The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy among approximately 30 new releases. (See our separate complete coverage of new Ultra HD Blu-ray titles.)
On Blu-ray from the cinema, David Cronenberg’s Crash (1996) arrives from Criterion Collection, Paramount Presents restores Eddie Murphy films Trading Places and The Golden Child, and Popeye starring Robin Williams releases to Blu-ray Disc for the first time.
On Blu-ray from TV, Mission: Impossible: The Original TV Series arrives in a 46-disc set from CBS/Paramount, and Warner Bros. celebrates Bugs Bunny with an 80th Anniversary Collection.
In Digital, Pink Floyd: Delicate Sound Of Thunder (in HD & 4K UHD), Winter in Vail, Love in Winterland and Waiting for You are among new releases. See all new Blu-ray and Digital releases on Amazon.
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
Blu-ray
- Mission: Impossible: The Original TV Series
- Crash (1996) – The Criterion Collection
- Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection
- Popeye
- The Golden Child – Paramount Presents
- Trading Places – Paramount Presents
- The Rental
- Continental Divide
- The Barbarians
- D.C. Cab
- Made in Italy
- Attack
- Apache
- Chesley Bonestell
- The Rising Hawk: Battle for the Carpathians
- Do Not Reply
- Still Life
- Panic “Bakterion”
- Werewolf
- Backwoods
- Ajin: The Oads
- The Unbelievable Plight of Mrs. Wright
- King of Knives
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
- Dr. Stone: Season One – Part Two
- Angels of Death: The Complete Series
- Double Decker! Doug & Kirill: The Complete Series
- Outburst Dreamer Boys
Digital
- Pink Floyd: Delicate Sound Of Thunder [HD,4K UHD]
- Winter in Vail
- Love in Winterland
- Waiting for You
- Downrange
- Miniature Wargaming: The Movie
- Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past
- Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – May the Melody Reach You
- Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Welcome to the Kaitauji High School Concert Band
- Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace
