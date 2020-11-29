New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, Dec. 1st

This week is huge for 4k Blu-ray with The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy and The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy among approximately 30 new releases. (See our separate complete coverage of new Ultra HD Blu-ray titles.)

On Blu-ray from the cinema, David Cronenberg’s Crash (1996) arrives from Criterion Collection, Paramount Presents restores Eddie Murphy films Trading Places and The Golden Child, and Popeye starring Robin Williams releases to Blu-ray Disc for the first time.

On Blu-ray from TV, Mission: Impossible: The Original TV Series arrives in a 46-disc set from CBS/Paramount, and Warner Bros. celebrates Bugs Bunny with an 80th Anniversary Collection.

In Digital, Pink Floyd: Delicate Sound Of Thunder (in HD & 4K UHD), Winter in Vail, Love in Winterland and Waiting for You are among new releases. See all new Blu-ray and Digital releases on Amazon.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Blu-ray

Mission: Impossible: The Original TV Series

Crash (1996) – The Criterion Collection

Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection

Popeye

The Golden Child – Paramount Presents

Trading Places – Paramount Presents

The Rental

Continental Divide

The Barbarians

D.C. Cab

Made in Italy

Attack

Apache

Chesley Bonestell

The Rising Hawk: Battle for the Carpathians

Do Not Reply

Still Life

Panic “Bakterion”

Werewolf

Backwoods

Ajin: The Oads

The Unbelievable Plight of Mrs. Wright

King of Knives

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Dr. Stone: Season One – Part Two

Angels of Death: The Complete Series

Double Decker! Doug & Kirill: The Complete Series

Outburst Dreamer Boys

Digital

Pink Floyd: Delicate Sound Of Thunder [HD,4K UHD]

Winter in Vail

Love in Winterland

Waiting for You

Downrange

Miniature Wargaming: The Movie

Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past

Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – May the Melody Reach You

Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Welcome to the Kaitauji High School Concert Band

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and Digital releases on Amazon.