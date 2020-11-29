New 4k Blu-ray: Blade, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Hobbit Trilogy & more!

The first of December marks the biggest 4k release date of the year with about 30 Ultra HD Blu-ray editions hitting stores. Many of those titles come from Sony who has repackaged 11 movies with new cover art under the “PS5 4k Movie Essentials” banner. There are also several titles in SteelBook editions such as Arrival (2016), Blade (1998), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), Léon: The Professional (1994), and Top Gun (1986).

But the biggest 4k releases of the week, and perhaps from the year, come from Peter Jackson who made two of the most memorable trilogies in history based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy and The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy both arrive in Ultra HD Blu-ray box sets, each with the theatrical and extended versions of the films presented in 4k HDR with Dolby Atmos audio.

Here’s a list of the Ultra HD Blu-ray releases this week with links to Amazon. Also see our regular Blu-ray and Digital list. Your purchases from the affiliate links help keep this website running, so thank you in advance!

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 1st











