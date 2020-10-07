The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy releasing to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy will release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Digital Copies on Dec. 1, 2020. The six-disc edition includes both Extended & Theatrical version of the three ‘Hobbit Films’ including An Unexpected Journey (2012), The Desolation of Smaug (2013), and The Battle of the Five Armies (2014).

On 4k Blu-ray, each film is presented in 2160p at 2.40:1 (16×9) aspect ratio. HDR should be included in both HDR10 and Dolby Vision (unconfirmed).

Previous Blu-ray prints of The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy provided the soundtrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, so hopefully we’ll get an upgrade to either Dolby Atmos or DTS:X. And, if following the last Trilogy edition subtitles should be offered in English SDH, French, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

First orders of The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy (List: $89.99) are likely to sell out. Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy.

