Home Blu-ray Disc Erotic Thriller 'Crash' Restored in 4k for Blu-ray Edition
Erotic Thriller ‘Crash’ Restored in 4k for Blu-ray Edition

By hdreport
0

Crash (1996) Blu-ray Criterion CollectionDavid Cronenberg’s Crash (1996) is arriving on Blu-ray Disc on December 1st, 2020. The film, starring James Spader and Holly Hunter, has been restored in 4k for this new edition from Criterion Collection that will also be available in a 2-disc DVD edition.

Bonus features include 1997 audio commentary from Cronenberg, a Q&A session from 1996 with Cronenberg and J. G. Ballard, behind-the-scenes footage press interviews, and more.

Crash (1996) on Blu-ray Disc has an MSRP of $39.95 (Now $29.49). The 2-disc DVD edition has an MSRP of $29.99 (Now $21.99) Order on Amazon

Bonus Features

  • New 4K digital restoration approved by Cronenberg
  • Audio commentary from 1997 featuring Cronenberg
  • Q&A from 1996 with Cronenberg and J. G. Ballard
  • Behind-the-scenes footage and press interviews
  • & more

Description

For this icily erotic fusion of flesh and machine, David Cronenberg adapted J. G. Ballard’s future-shock novel of the 1970s into one of the most singular and provocative films of the 1990s. A traffic collision involving a disaffected commercial producer, James (James Spader), and an enigmatic doctor, Helen (Holly Hunter), brings them, along with James’s wife, Catherine (Deborah Kara Unger, in a sublimely detached performance), together in a crucible of blood and broken glass—and it’s not long before they are all initiated into a kinky, death-obsessed underworld of sadomasochistic car-crash fetishists for whom twisted metal and scar tissue are the ultimate turn-ons.


