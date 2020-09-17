Thursday, September 17, 2020
Popeye (1980) starring Robin Williams dated for Blu-ray & Digital edition

popeye 1980 Blu-rayIt’s hard to believe Popeye, the live action film starring Robin Williams and Shelley Duvall, has never been available on Blu-ray. But it’s true! The Robert Altman-directed comedy has been released several times to DVD, (and of course earlier to VHS), but never in the higher resolution 1080p format. (Although, you can stream or download a Digital HD version of Popeye on iTunes, Amazon Prime, and other services.)

The first Blu-ray edition of Popeye celebrates the 40th anniversary of the film and includes over 30 minutes of new bonus material such as “Return to Sweethaven: A Look Back with Robin and the Altmans.” (See a list of extras below).

The Blu-ray combo edition of Popeye from Paramount Home Entertainment also includes a code to redeem a digital copy. We’ll post the disc audio and video specs once received.

Special Features

  • Return to Sweethaven: A Look Back with Robin and the Altmans
  • The Popeye Company Players
  • Popeye’s Premiere
  • The Sailor Man Medleys
  • Theatrical Trailer

