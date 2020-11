‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ releasing to Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Ang Lee’s ground-breaking film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) is releasing to a Limited Edition Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook on Dec. 1, 2020.

The 4k/HDR presentation (first released in 2016) was created from a 4k remaster of the film and includes special features such as 6 deleted scenes, a retrospective with Lee, documentary “The Making of Crouching Tiger. Hidden Dragon,” and “A Love Before Time” music videos.

In Mandarin, the soundtrack is offered in immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. In English, audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and in French Dolby Digital 5.1. Digital copies of the film are available through Movies Anywhere partners.

Special Features:

six never-before-seen deleted scenes

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: A Retrospective with director Ang Lee, screenwriter James Schamus, and editor Tim Squyres

The Making of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

A Love Before Time Music Videos

Music Videos Original Theatrical Trailer

Audio commentary with dierctor Ange Lee and screenwriter James Schamus

Audio commentary with cinematographer Peter Pau

Conversation with actress Michelle Yeoh – Featurette

Technical Specs: