The Lord of the Rings Trilogy 4k Blu-ray & 4k Gift Set Up For Pre-Order

Amazon has just listed The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy (Extended & Theatrical versions) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The nine-disc collection includes all three LOTR films on 4k Blu-ray along with codes to redeem Digital Copies (of all versions). Release Date: Dec. 1, 2020. Buy on Amazon [Paid Link]

4k Blu-ray Gift Set

The LOTR trilogy on 4k Blu-ray is also available in a Gift Set with collectible One Ring memorabilia. The Gift Set also comes with nine discs and Digital Copies of both the Extended & Theatrical versions. Release Date: Dec. 1, 2020. Buy on Amazon [Paid Link]

Directed by Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy consists of The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003).

On 4k Blu-ray, each film is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.40:1 widescreen aspect ratio with HDR10 and likely Dolby Vision. We’re waiting on audio specs but hopefully a Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack for each title. Subtitles should be provided in English SDH and Spanish.

We are expecting first orders of the long-awaited 4k release to sell out quickly. Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy while they last.

