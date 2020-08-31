Mission: Impossible: The Original TV Series Remastered On Blu-ray

This tape will self-destruct in five seconds.

All episodes of the original television series “Mission: Impossible” have been remastered for release on Blu-ray Disc. The show completed 7 seasons and a total of 171 episodes that aired on Paramount Television from 1966-1973.

Mission: Impossible the television series was created by Bruce Geller, starring Peter Graves, Barbara Bain, and Steven Hill. The show won 3 Golden Globe awards (nominated for a total of eight) and inspired the movie franchise that started with Misssion: Impossible (1996) lead by Tom Cruise.

Mission: Impossible: The Original TV Series on Blu-ray (List Price: $144.99) arrives November 17, 2020.




