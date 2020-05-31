New Releases: Jaws 4k, Parasite 4k, Watchmen (HBO) & more!

We’ve been looking forward to this week for a long time, as 3x Oscar-winning film Jaws (1975) has finally been upgraded to Ultra HD Blu-ray. The Steven Spielberg film celebrates its 45th anniversary with a new 4k transfer, Dolby Vision/HDR10+ for increased color range, and a Dolby Atmos/DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 soundtrack. Buy on Amazon

The film that dominatd the last Academy Awards and is the first foreign title to win Best Picture, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite has been given an upgrade to 4k Blu-ray six months after releasing to standard Blu-ray. The UHD BD edition features HDR10/HDR10+ High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. Buy on Amazon

And, HBO’s Limited Series Watchmen has been printed on Blu-ray and DVD for release on Tuesday, June 2nd. The 9-episode season on disc includes the exclusives “Hooded Justice” and “The Colossal King – Adrian Veidt” along with over a dozen bonus featurettes and code to redeem a digital copy of the series. Buy on Amazon

More Blu-ray picks this week include Star Trek: Short Treks from CBS Home Entertainment, Creepshow Season 1 from AMC/Shudder, 1980’s Urban Cowboy (on Blu-ray for the first time!), and Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) in a new Blu-ray Collector’s Edition. Check out our expanded list below or see all of this week’s new Blu-ray and Digital releases at Amazon.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 2, 2020

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Jaws (1975)

Jaws (1975) – 4k SteelBook

Parasite (2019)

Apollo 13 (1995) – 4k SteelBook

Blu-ray

Watchmen

Watchmen – SteelBook

One Cut of the Dead – SteelBook

Star Trek: Short Treks

Tokyo Godfathers

Creepshow Season 1

Urban Cowboy (1980)

Glengarry Glen Ross – Collector’s Edition

Robert The Bruce

Flash Gordon (1980) BD SteelBook

The Strange Vice of Mrs. Ward

Extra Ordinary

They Came from Beyond Space

Let’s Kill Uncle

The Queen

1BR

Witches in the Woods

Beanpole

The Blackout: Invasion Earth

Valhalla Rising

Spring Night Summer Night

America as Seen by a Frenchman

Blood Series 2

Entrapped – A Day of Terror

Rewind

The MRG Collective: The Three Lancers Horror Collection Volume 1

Anime

Hensuki: Are You Willing to Fall in Love with a Pervert, as Long as She’s a Cutie? – The Complete Series

Sound! Euphonium – Our Promise: A Brand New Day

Demon Lord, Retry!: The Complete Series

Strike Witches: 501st Joint Fighter Wing Take Off! – The Complete Series

Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom – The Complete Series

Tamako Market Love Story Collection

Aria the Origination

Digital

A Summer Romance

The Blackout: Invasion Earth

At War With The Dinosaurs

Sesame Street: When You Wish Upon a Pickle

Feng Shui (English Subtitled)

Crossroads

