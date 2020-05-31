New Releases: Jaws 4k, Parasite 4k, Watchmen (HBO) & more!

We’ve been looking forward to this week for a long time, as 3x Oscar-winning film Jaws (1975) has finally been upgraded to Ultra HD Blu-ray. The Steven Spielberg film celebrates its 45th anniversary with a new 4k transfer, Dolby Vision/HDR10+ for increased color range, and a Dolby Atmos/DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 soundtrack. Buy on Amazon
The film that dominatd the last Academy Awards and is the first foreign title to win Best Picture, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite has been given an upgrade to 4k Blu-ray six months after releasing to standard Blu-ray. The UHD BD edition features HDR10/HDR10+ High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. Buy on Amazon
And, HBO’s Limited Series Watchmen has been printed on Blu-ray and DVD for release on Tuesday, June 2nd. The 9-episode season on disc includes the exclusives “Hooded Justice” and “The Colossal King – Adrian Veidt” along with over a dozen bonus featurettes and code to redeem a digital copy of the series. Buy on Amazon
More Blu-ray picks this week include Star Trek: Short Treks from CBS Home Entertainment, Creepshow Season 1 from AMC/Shudder, 1980’s Urban Cowboy (on Blu-ray for the first time!), and Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) in a new Blu-ray Collector’s Edition. Check out our expanded list below or see all of this week’s new Blu-ray and Digital releases at Amazon.
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 2, 2020
Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Jaws (1975)
- Jaws (1975) – 4k SteelBook
- Parasite (2019)
- Apollo 13 (1995) – 4k SteelBook
Blu-ray
- Watchmen
- Watchmen – SteelBook
- One Cut of the Dead – SteelBook
- Star Trek: Short Treks
- Tokyo Godfathers
- Creepshow Season 1
- Urban Cowboy (1980)
- Glengarry Glen Ross – Collector’s Edition
- Robert The Bruce
- Flash Gordon (1980) BD SteelBook
- The Strange Vice of Mrs. Ward
- Extra Ordinary
- They Came from Beyond Space
- Let’s Kill Uncle
- The Queen
- 1BR
- Witches in the Woods
- Beanpole
- The Blackout: Invasion Earth
- Valhalla Rising
- Spring Night Summer Night
- America as Seen by a Frenchman
- Blood Series 2
- Entrapped – A Day of Terror
- Rewind
- The MRG Collective: The Three Lancers Horror Collection Volume 1
Anime
- Hensuki: Are You Willing to Fall in Love with a Pervert, as Long as She’s a Cutie? – The Complete Series
- Sound! Euphonium – Our Promise: A Brand New Day
- Demon Lord, Retry!: The Complete Series
- Strike Witches: 501st Joint Fighter Wing Take Off! – The Complete Series
- Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom – The Complete Series
- Tamako Market Love Story Collection
- Aria the Origination
Digital
- A Summer Romance
- The Blackout: Invasion Earth
- At War With The Dinosaurs
- Sesame Street: When You Wish Upon a Pickle
- Feng Shui (English Subtitled)
- Crossroads
