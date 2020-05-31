Star Trek: Short Treks compiles 9 shorts & bonus features on Blu-ray & DVD

By
hdreport
-

Star-Trek-Short-Treks-Blu-rayCBS Home Entertainment has put compiled nine Star Trek shorts from the TV series ‘Discovery’ and beyond on Blu-ray and DVD for release on June 2, 2020. Two of the nine shorts are animated titles from the Star Trek universe.

In addition to the nine shorts, the Blu-ray includes never-before-seen content related to the shorts such as audio commentaries, making-of discussions about the screenplays, music scores, and character development, behind-the-scenes interviews, and more.

Star Trek: Short Treks on Blu-ray is presented in 1080p at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Star Trek: Short Treks, also available on CBS All Access, sells for $19.96 (Blu-ray) and $14.96 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

Shorts

  • Runaway
    Starring Mary Wiseman (Marriage Story) and Yadira Guevara-Prip (Star Trek: Discovery)
  • Calypso
    Starring Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures)
  • The Brightest Star
    Starring Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery)
  • The Escape Artist
    Starring Rainn Wilson (3-time Prime Time Emmy Award nominee, The Office)
  • Q&A
    Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery)
  • The Trouble with Edward
    Starring H. Jon Benjamin (2010 Prime Time Emmy Award nominee, Archer)
  • Ask Not
    Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery)
  • Ephraim and Dot
    Starring Kirk R. Thatcher (1998 Prime Time Emmy Award Winner, Muppets Tonight)
  • The Girl Who Made the Stars
    Starring Kyrie Mcalpin (Dolittle) and Kenric Green (The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery)

Bonus Material

  • Coming of Age
  • Shall We Dance
  • First Contact: Kaminar
  • Covered in Mudd
  • Ensign Spock’s First Day
  • Here Comes Tribble
  • Score!
  • Bedtime Stories
  • The Making of Short Treks
  • Two Audio Commentaries




Related Articles:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.