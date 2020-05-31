Star Trek: Short Treks compiles 9 shorts & bonus features on Blu-ray & DVD

CBS Home Entertainment has put compiled nine Star Trek shorts from the TV series ‘Discovery’ and beyond on Blu-ray and DVD for release on June 2, 2020. Two of the nine shorts are animated titles from the Star Trek universe.

In addition to the nine shorts, the Blu-ray includes never-before-seen content related to the shorts such as audio commentaries, making-of discussions about the screenplays, music scores, and character development, behind-the-scenes interviews, and more.

Star Trek: Short Treks on Blu-ray is presented in 1080p at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Star Trek: Short Treks, also available on CBS All Access, sells for $19.96 (Blu-ray) and $14.96 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

Shorts

Runaway

Starring Mary Wiseman (Marriage Story) and Yadira Guevara-Prip (Star Trek: Discovery)

Starring Mary Wiseman (Marriage Story) and Yadira Guevara-Prip (Star Trek: Discovery) Calypso

Starring Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures)

Starring Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures) The Brightest Star

Starring Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery)

Starring Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery) The Escape Artist

Starring Rainn Wilson (3-time Prime Time Emmy Award nominee, The Office)

Starring Rainn Wilson (3-time Prime Time Emmy Award nominee, The Office) Q&A

Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery)

Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery) The Trouble with Edward

Starring H. Jon Benjamin (2010 Prime Time Emmy Award nominee, Archer)

Starring H. Jon Benjamin (2010 Prime Time Emmy Award nominee, Archer) Ask Not

Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery)

Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery) Ephraim and Dot

Starring Kirk R. Thatcher (1998 Prime Time Emmy Award Winner, Muppets Tonight)

Starring Kirk R. Thatcher (1998 Prime Time Emmy Award Winner, Muppets Tonight) The Girl Who Made the Stars

Starring Kyrie Mcalpin (Dolittle) and Kenric Green (The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery)

Bonus Material

Coming of Age

Shall We Dance

First Contact: Kaminar

Covered in Mudd

Ensign Spock’s First Day

Here Comes Tribble

Score!

Bedtime Stories

The Making of Short Treks

Two Audio Commentaries







