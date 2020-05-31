Star Trek: Short Treks compiles 9 shorts & bonus features on Blu-ray & DVD

CBS Home Entertainment has put compiled nine Star Trek shorts from the TV series ‘Discovery’ and beyond on Blu-ray and DVD for release on June 2, 2020. Two of the nine shorts are animated titles from the Star Trek universe.
In addition to the nine shorts, the Blu-ray includes never-before-seen content related to the shorts such as audio commentaries, making-of discussions about the screenplays, music scores, and character development, behind-the-scenes interviews, and more.
Star Trek: Short Treks on Blu-ray is presented in 1080p at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.
Star Trek: Short Treks, also available on CBS All Access, sells for $19.96 (Blu-ray) and $14.96 (DVD). Buy on Amazon
Shorts
- Runaway
Starring Mary Wiseman (Marriage Story) and Yadira Guevara-Prip (Star Trek: Discovery)
- Calypso
Starring Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures)
- The Brightest Star
Starring Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery)
- The Escape Artist
Starring Rainn Wilson (3-time Prime Time Emmy Award nominee, The Office)
- Q&A
Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery)
- The Trouble with Edward
Starring H. Jon Benjamin (2010 Prime Time Emmy Award nominee, Archer)
- Ask Not
Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery)
- Ephraim and Dot
Starring Kirk R. Thatcher (1998 Prime Time Emmy Award Winner, Muppets Tonight)
- The Girl Who Made the Stars
Starring Kyrie Mcalpin (Dolittle) and Kenric Green (The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery)
Bonus Material
- Coming of Age
- Shall We Dance
- First Contact: Kaminar
- Covered in Mudd
- Ensign Spock’s First Day
- Here Comes Tribble
- Score!
- Bedtime Stories
- The Making of Short Treks
- Two Audio Commentaries