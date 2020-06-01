Flash Gordon (1980) restored for Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector’s Edition



Flash Gordon from director Mike Hodges will release to Ultra HD Blu-ray from Arrow Video. The 1980 film based on the comic strip character introduced by Alex Raymond has been restored to 4k and packaged in a Limited Collector’s Edition with booklet, fold-out double-sided poster, six postcard lobby reproductions, and reversible sleeve with artwork by Adam Rabalais.

The 111-minute film was restored from the original camera negatives and approved by Hodges, and on 4k Blu-ray features 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. Audio is provied in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 stereo.

The Limited Collector’s Edition also includes a ton of bonus content (thankfully provided on the 4k Blu-ray) such as audio commentaries, interviews, deleted scenes, a “Behind the Scenes of Flash Gordon” archival documentary, and more. And, the Blu-ray exclusive to this limited edition includes the 2017 feature length documentary by filmmaker Lisa Downs along with many other bonus features (see full details below).

Flash Gordon (releasing August 18, 2020) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has an MSRP of $59.99 US.





Flash Gordon Director Approved Limited Edition

Brand new 4K restoration by Studiocanal from the original camera negative approved by director Mike Hodges

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Optional 5.1 and 2.0 stereo DTS-HD Master audio

Booklet featuring new writing on the film by critics and film historians including Neil Snowdon, Dennis Cozzalio, John-Paul Checkett, A.K. Benedict, and Kat Ellinger illustrated with original stills

Fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions, alternative posters and promotional images

Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais

Disc 1: Flash Gordon & Special Features (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Archival audio commentary with Mike Hodges

Archival audio commentary with Brian Blessed

Interviews with actors Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson, Brian Blessed, Queen icon Brian May, composer Howard Blake, and poster designer Renato Casaro

Behind the Scenes of Flash Gordon an archival documentary on the making of the film

Archival interviews with Mike Hodges, screenwriter Lorenzo Semple Jr., comic book artist Alex Ross

Lost in Space: Nic Roeg s Flash Gordon a new documentary program exploring the version Roeg (The Man Who Fell to Earth) had originally planned to make with producer Dino De Laurentiis

Gremlin s Finest Hour an episode from the animated Flash Gordon TV show written by J. Michael Reaves from November 1982

Deleted scenes and original endings prop collector Bob Lindenmayer discusses dropped sequences and sequel ideas

35th Anniversary Greenroom featurette Mike Hodges meets the cast for the first time since filming at the 35th anniversary reunion

35th Anniversary Reunion featurette the cast and crew discuss Flash Gordon

Entertainment Earth on Flash Gordon merchandise

Storyboards gallery

Stills gallery

Original Trailer

Easter Eggs

Disc 2: Life After Flash & Special Features [Limited Edition Exclusive] (Blu-ray)

2017 feature length documentary by filmmaker Lisa Downs on the rollercoaster life of Sam J. Jones since his role in Flash Gordon, featuring the main cast and crew as well as a host of fans including Stan Lee, Robert Rodriguez, Mark Millar and more!

Sam J. Jones a variety of interviews and featurettes including coverage of a script read from the Chattanooga Film Festival, Sam discussing his career in Mexico, his “prayer walk”, and more

Melody Paintings Extended – actress Melody Anderson talks about her love of painting and talks about various pieces displayed in her home

Topol – a variety of interviews with the actor on his collections, awards and charity work

Brian Blessed – the actor recounts amusing stories about Flash Gordon

Late, Great Wyngarde – actor Peter Wyngarde discusses his experiences filming Flash Gordon and his relationship with Mike Hodges

Deep Roy – the actor raps about ambition and recounts an amusing story about Eastbound & Down

Alex Ross Talks Early Art – the artist talks about Flash Gordon and the many pieces of art he created for it from childhood to modern day

Tell Me More About the This Man Houdini – actor Rich Fuller and Jason Lenzi, founder of toy brand Bif Bang Pow, discuss a scene from Flash Gordon

Comic Con early draft – A featurette looking at the phenomenon that is Comic Con, featuring interviews with attendees and a host of regular talent including Sam J. Jones, Rich Fulton, Jason Mewes, Michael Rooker, Claudia Wells, and more

Interview with Lisa Downs – the director of Life After Flash explores her motivation to make the film and experiences during the production

Life After Flash on the Road – a variety of featurettes on the film travelling to various festivals and production including Q&A excerpts with the Flash Gordon cast, behind-the-scenes footage, Kickstarter funding video

Trailer”



