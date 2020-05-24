New Releases This Week: The Invisible Man, The Deer Hunter 4k, Shield Hero S1-S2 & more!

Tired of the same old catalog titles? Here’s a look at new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases for the week of May 26, 2020.

Let’s start it off with The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss. This movie was just kicking off in theaters when the coronavirus pandemic hit, so the film never really reached a peak at the box office. After releasing early to digital, The Invisible Man can now be purchased on Blu-ray or 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Universal. Buy on Amazon

Arrow Video presents the films of Japanese film director Shinya Tsukamoto in Solid Metal Nightmares — a 4-disc Collector’s Set that includes 8 feature-length and two short films, as well as the premiere of his newest film Killing (2018) to home media. Buy on Amazon

Scorsese Shorts is a collection of short films from Martin Scorsese from Criterion Collection. The edition features new 4k restorations from five films on Blu-ray, along with uncompressed monaural soundtracks and new bonus conversations with Martin Scorsese. Buy on Amazon

And, 5-time Oscar-winning film The Deer Hunter from director Michael Cimino has been restored and upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from Shout! Factory. The edition includes new interviews, deleted and extended scenes, audio commentary, and more. Buy on Amazon

See a list of more picks from this week’s releases. And, here’s a link to all of this week’s new releases at Amazon.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, May 26, 2020

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

The Invisible Man (2020)

Solid Metal Nightmares: The Films of Shinya Tsukamoto

Ultraman Ace – The Complete Series Steelbook Edition

Once Were Brothers: Robby Robertson And The Band (2019)

Scorsese Shorts – The Criterion Collection (Italianamerican / American Boy / What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This? / It’s Not Just You, Murray)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Escape from L.A. (1996) – Collector’s Edition

A Midnight Clear (1992)

All Night Long (1981)

Atlantic City (1980)

Wildlife (1984) – Criterion Collection

The Strange Vice of Mrs. Wardh (1971)

On a Clear Day You Can See Forever (1970) – Barbara Streisand

Husbands (1970) – Criterion Collection

Funeral in Berlin (1966)

Taza, Son of Cochise (1954) 3-D

Anime