Season 1 of Creepshow releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

The first season of AMC’s Creepshow is headed for Blu-ray and DVD release on June 2nd.

The season consists of six episodes directed by Greg Nicotero (“The Walking Dead”), Tom Savini (Dawn of the Dead), John Harrison (Book of Blood), Rob Schrab (“Community”), David Bruckner (The Ritual) and Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock).

The Blu-ray edition from Image includes extensive bonus materials including over 3 hours of interviews, featurettes and behind-the-scenes footage, audio commentary tracks with the cast and crew for each of the episodes, and a 24-page comic art booklet.

Creepshow Season 1 on Blu-ray has a suggested retail price of $34.99. Buy on Amazon

Synopsis

CREEPSHOW Season 1, the new anthology series based on George A. Romero’s 1982 horror/comedy classic, is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared! A comic book comes to life in a series of twelve vignettes over six episodes, exploring terrors from murder to the supernatural and unexplainable. Haunted dollhouses, werewolves, murderous goblins, villainous trick-or-treaters, the dead, and medical marvels are just a few of the things to watch out for in this new series. You never know what will be on the next page…

