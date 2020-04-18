‘Parasite’ on 4k Blu-ray features HDR10+ & Dolby Atmos audio

Good things come to those who wait! Boon Jung Ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite will arrive on 4k Blu-ray this summer on June 2, 2020. The Universal title releases to 4k BD the same day as Steven Spielberg’s classic Jaws.

This isn’t the first time Parasite will be viewable in 4k at home though, as the film made available to purchase in Digital 4k on January 14. Blu-ray, DVD, and rental options followed on January 28, 2020.

On 4k Blu-ray Parasite is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10/HDR10+ (see other titles with HDR10+). Korean audio is offered in immersive Dolby Atmos, with additional formats in French Dolby Digital 5.1, Korean/French DTS-HD MA 5.1, and English Dolby Digital 2.0.

The 4k Blu-ray edition includes a Blu-ray Disc and code to redeem a Digital 4k Copy, along with all bonus features, including a Q&A with Director Bong Joon Ho, in 4k resolution.

Parasite has a list price of $29.99 and is currently selling for $23.99 (Order from Amazon)

Parasite “Gisaengchung” is a South Korean film starring Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee, and Yeo-jeong Jo. The story revolves around a family that schemes their way into the lives of an unknowing wealthy household.







