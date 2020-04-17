‘Jaws’ 4k Blu-ray Official Release Date & Pre-Orders

Universal has just made it official. Steven Spielberg’s Jaws will arrive on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on June 2, 2020.
The 2-disc Limited Edition celebrates the 45th Anniversary of the film’s premiere in 1975, and includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy of the film.
The new 4k transfer features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved color range (one of the few titles that feature both HDR specs), along with Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA 7.1, and DTS Digital 2.0 Mono audio options.
Bonus features include a Collectible Book with behind-the-scenes stories and rare archival images, as well as over 3 hours of previously-released extras on the Blu-ray.
Jaws on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has a suggested price of $34.98.
Jaws 4k Blu-ray Features
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Jaws (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- The Making of Jaws
- The Shark is Still Working: The Impact and Legacy of Jaws
- Jaws: The Restoration
- Deleted Scenes and Outtakes
- From the Set
- Theatrical Trailer
- Storyboards
- Production Photos
- Marketing Jaws
- Jaws Phenomenon