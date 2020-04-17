‘Jaws’ 4k Blu-ray Official Release Date & Pre-Orders

Jaws-4k-Blu-ray Universal has just made it official. Steven Spielberg’s Jaws will arrive on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on June 2, 2020.

The 2-disc Limited Edition celebrates the 45th Anniversary of the film’s premiere in 1975, and includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy of the film.

The new 4k transfer features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved color range (one of the few titles that feature both HDR specs), along with Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA 7.1, and DTS Digital 2.0 Mono audio options.

Bonus features include a Collectible Book with behind-the-scenes stories and rare archival images, as well as over 3 hours of previously-released extras on the Blu-ray.

Jaws on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has a suggested price of $34.98. Order from Amazon (Amazon will charge the lowest price upon ship date.)

Jaws 4k Blu-ray Features

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Jaws (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • The Making of Jaws
  • Jaws: The Restoration
  • Deleted Scenes and Outtakes
  • From the Set
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • The Shark Is Still Working: The Impact & Legacy of Jaws
  • Storyboards
  • Production Photos
  • Marketing Jaws
  • Jaws Phenomenon



Jaws-4k-Blu-ray-back

