‘Jaws’ 4k Blu-ray Official Release Date & Pre-Orders

Universal has just made it official. Steven Spielberg’s Jaws will arrive on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on June 2, 2020.

The 2-disc Limited Edition celebrates the 45th Anniversary of the film’s premiere in 1975, and includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy of the film.

The new 4k transfer features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved color range (one of the few titles that feature both HDR specs), along with Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA 7.1, and DTS Digital 2.0 Mono audio options.

Bonus features include a Collectible Book with behind-the-scenes stories and rare archival images, as well as over 3 hours of previously-released extras on the Blu-ray.

Jaws on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has a suggested price of $34.98. Order from Amazon (Amazon will charge the lowest price upon ship date.)

Jaws 4k Blu-ray Features

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Jaws (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

The Making of Jaws

The Shark is Still Working: The Impact and Legacy of Jaws

Jaws: The Restoration

Deleted Scenes and Outtakes

From the Set

Theatrical Trailer

The Shark Is Still Working: The Impact & Legacy of Jaws

Storyboards

Production Photos

Marketing Jaws

Jaws Phenomenon





