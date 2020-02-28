HBO’s Limited Series ‘Watchmen’ releasing to Blu-ray & SteelBook

HBO’s Limited Series Watchmen is headed for release on Blu-ray Disc. The 9-episode season is packaged in a combo Blu-ray edition with Digital copies dated for release on June 2, 2020.

Best Buy has also repackaged the series in a Blu-ray SteelBook edition with Digital Copies (pictured below).

The standard-issue Blu-ray edition is priced $34.99 while the Limited Edition Steelbook is selling for $10 more at $44.99 at Best Buy. A DVD edition is priced $29.99 at Best Buy.

Unfortunately, a 4k Blu-ray release has not been announced for US distribution.

Watchmen, the television series, is based loosely on the graphic novel from DC Comics and stars Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Tom Mison. Primetime Emmy winner Damon Lindelof (Lost) created and wrote the series for HBO.

Watchmen Limited Series Details

9 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice

Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship

She Was Killed By Space Junk

If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own

Little Fear of Lightning

This Extraordinary Being

An Almost Religious Awe

A God Walks Into Abar

See How They Fly

EXCLUSIVE BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Hooded Justice

The Colossal King – Adrian Veidt

ADDITIONAL SPECIAL FEATURES

Watchmen: Unmasked

2019 New York Comic Con

Watchmen: Masked and Dangerous

Watchmen S1: Trailer

Character Trailers: Sister Night, Blond Man and Looking Glass

Becoming Sister Night

Notes from the Watchmen graphic novel artist Dave Gibbons

Rorschach Featurette

Watchmen: Alternate History

It’s Raining Squids

Squid Shelter with Tim Blake Nelson

Andrij Parekh on Directing

Sadiqua Bynum runs, jumps and falls for Sister Night

Anatomy of a Fight Scene

Glimpses – The Visual Effects of Watchmen

[Note: This article has been updated with additional information.]