HBO’s Limited Series ‘Watchmen’ releasing to Blu-ray & SteelBook

HBO’s Limited Series Watchmen is headed for release on Blu-ray Disc. The 9-episode season is packaged in a combo Blu-ray edition with Digital copies dated for release on June 2, 2020.
Best Buy has also repackaged the series in a Blu-ray SteelBook edition with Digital Copies (pictured below).
The standard-issue Blu-ray edition is priced $34.99 while the Limited Edition Steelbook is selling for $10 more at $44.99 at Best Buy. A DVD edition is priced $29.99 at Best Buy.
Unfortunately, a 4k Blu-ray release has not been announced for US distribution.
Watchmen, the television series, is based loosely on the graphic novel from DC Comics and stars Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Tom Mison. Primetime Emmy winner Damon Lindelof (Lost) created and wrote the series for HBO.
Watchmen Limited Series Details
9 ONE-HOUR EPISODES
- It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice
- Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship
- She Was Killed By Space Junk
- If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own
- Little Fear of Lightning
- This Extraordinary Being
- An Almost Religious Awe
- A God Walks Into Abar
- See How They Fly
EXCLUSIVE BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURES
- Hooded Justice
- The Colossal King – Adrian Veidt
ADDITIONAL SPECIAL FEATURES
- Watchmen: Unmasked
- 2019 New York Comic Con
- Watchmen: Masked and Dangerous
- Watchmen S1: Trailer
- Character Trailers: Sister Night, Blond Man and Looking Glass
- Becoming Sister Night
- Notes from the Watchmen graphic novel artist Dave Gibbons
- Rorschach Featurette
- Watchmen: Alternate History
- It’s Raining Squids
- Squid Shelter with Tim Blake Nelson
- Andrij Parekh on Directing
- Sadiqua Bynum runs, jumps and falls for Sister Night
- Anatomy of a Fight Scene
- Glimpses – The Visual Effects of Watchmen
[Note: This article has been updated with additional information.]