HBO’s Limited Series ‘Watchmen’ releasing to Blu-ray & SteelBook

Watchmen Season 1 Blu-rayHBO’s Limited Series Watchmen is headed for release on Blu-ray Disc. The 9-episode season is packaged in a combo Blu-ray edition with Digital copies dated for release on June 2, 2020.

Best Buy has also repackaged the series in a Blu-ray SteelBook edition with Digital Copies (pictured below).

The standard-issue Blu-ray edition is priced $34.99 while the Limited Edition Steelbook is selling for $10 more at $44.99 at Best Buy. A DVD edition is priced $29.99 at Best Buy.

Unfortunately, a 4k Blu-ray release has not been announced for US distribution.

Watchmen, the television series, is based loosely on the graphic novel from DC Comics and stars Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Tom Mison. Primetime Emmy winner Damon Lindelof (Lost) created and wrote the series for HBO.

Watchmen Limited Series Details

9 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

  • It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice
  • Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship
  • She Was Killed By Space Junk
  • If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own
  • Little Fear of Lightning
  • This Extraordinary Being
  • An Almost Religious Awe
  • A God Walks Into Abar
  • See How They Fly

EXCLUSIVE BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Hooded Justice
  • The Colossal King – Adrian Veidt

ADDITIONAL SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Watchmen: Unmasked
  • 2019 New York Comic Con
  • Watchmen: Masked and Dangerous
  • Watchmen S1: Trailer
  • Character Trailers: Sister Night, Blond Man and Looking Glass
  • Becoming Sister Night
  • Notes from the Watchmen graphic novel artist Dave Gibbons
  • Rorschach Featurette
  • Watchmen: Alternate History
  • It’s Raining Squids
  • Squid Shelter with Tim Blake Nelson
  • Andrij Parekh on Directing
  • Sadiqua Bynum runs, jumps and falls for Sister Night
  • Anatomy of a Fight Scene
  • Glimpses – The Visual Effects of Watchmen

Watchmen Season 1 Blu-ray SteelBook

[Note: This article has been updated with additional information.]

