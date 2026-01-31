Home4k Blu-rayChristopher Nolan’s Inception (2010) Listed In National Film Registry
Christopher Nolan's Inception (2010) Listed In National Film Registry

Christopher Nolan’s Inception was just listed in the National Film Registry as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant along with 24 other films older than 10 years.

Inception won four Oscars including Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Sound Mixing, Best Achievement in Sound Editing, and Best Achievement in Visual Effects, and was nominated to receive four more including Best Motion Picture of the Year.

The movie grossed over $800 million worldwide and hosts an all-star cast with Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine among others.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Inception is presented in 2.4:1 (16×9) widescreen aspect ratio at 2160p resolution with HDR10 (4k Blu-ray) and Dolby Vision (Digital 4k). The soundtrack to Inception is available in 5.1 channel DTS-HD Master Audio.

The 2-disc combo edition from Warner Home Video includes a Blu-ray copy of the film in 1080p along with extra bonus material.

Inception Special Bonus Material

  • The Inception of Inception – Christopher Nolan Shapes His Unusual Concepts for the Movie
  • The Japanese Castle: The Dream in Collapsing – Creating and Destroying the Castle Sets
  • Constructing Paradoxical Architecture – Designing the Staircase to Nowhere
  • The Freight Train – Constructing the Street-Faring Express Train
  • And more
Inception was first released on 4k Blu-ray in 2017. Other Nolan films available on the premium format include The Dark Knight trilogy (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises), The Prestige, Tenet, Interstellar, Oppenheimer, Dunkirk.

We ranked all of Christopher Nolan’s films by home theater experience. Tell us what you think!

