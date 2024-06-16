The Karate Kid (1984) On 4k Blu-ray Now Features Dolby Vision HDR

The Karate Kid (1984) 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment celebrates the 40th Anniversary of The Karate Kid (1984) with a new 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation that includes Dolby Vision HDR. The High Dynamic Range spec offers better color rendition on HDR TVs and screens that support it.

For Ultra HD Blu-ray, The Karate Kid (1984) was fully restored in 4k from the original camera negative that was shot on 35mm film with Panavision cameras. The Ultra HD Blu-ray edition features a Dolby Atmos soundtrack along with the original stereo and 5.1 audio tracks.

The 2-disc combo from Sony comes with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital copies. In addition, the 4k release includes the 35th Anniversary featurette titled “Remembering The Karate Kid” with Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove.

The Karate Kid on 4k Blu-ray (2nd edition) is priced $27.29 (List: $40.99) from Amazon.

Logline: Recently relocated from NJ to LA, Daniel becomes the target of a gang of Cobra Kai dojo students. When Mr. Miyagi saves him with expert Karate skills, Daniel convinces him to teach him to defend himself, and put his bullies in their place.