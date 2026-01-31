3-Time Oscar Winner Glory (1989) Listed In National Film Registry

Glory (1989) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniv. Edition Buy on Amazon

Edward Zwick’s 3-time Oscar winning film Glory (1989) has been selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. The movie was listed with 24 other films along with Inception, The Karate Kid, Clueless, and The Thing, to name a few.

Glory stars Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Cary Elwes, and Morgan Freeman, and was was nominated for a total of five Oscars. The movie won for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Denzel Washington), Best Cinematography (Freddie Francis), and Best Sound.

The film was first released on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in 2019, celebrating 30 years since premiering in 1989. A new digital 4k master was produced from the original camera negatives, and the process approved by Director Edward Zwick.

The anniversary edition presents Glory in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 for expanded color and contrast, along with a Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack.

Bonus features on the included Blu-ray copy include Director’s commentary, deleted scenes with commentary, documentary “The True Story Continues”, and featurettes “The Voices of Glory” and “The Making of Glory.” Special features on the Ultra HD Blu-ray include a Visual Feature-Length Commentary and theatrical trailer.

