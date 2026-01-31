Deal Alert: 50% Off Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4

Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4 (6-Movie Collection) Buy on Amazon

Here’s a great deal that doesn’t come around that often. The Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 4 is on sale for only $108 on Amazon. That’s a 50% discount off the list price of $215!

The collection features six films presented in 4k Ultra HD for the first time including His Girl Friday (1940), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), Kramer vs Kramer (1979), Starman (1984), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), and Punch Drunk Love (2002).

There is limited stock, so jump over to Amazon while supplies last!

All six movies are presented in 4k Ultra HD (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. Soundtracks vary according to the title but five of the six films are offered in Dolby Atmos with the exception of His Girl Friday provided in Mono DTS-HD Master Audio.

The movies are exclusively available on 4K Blu-ray Disc in this Limited Edition Set which includes an 80-page hardbound book on the history & impact of the films plus over 30 hours of new and archival special features.

See full details about the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Volume 4.