Home4k Blu-rayNew 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & Digital Movie Releases On Tuesday, Nov....
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

New 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & Digital Movie Releases On Tuesday, Nov. 25

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Alec Guinness Masterpiece Collection 4k UHD
The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) 4k UHD
Anemone (2025) 4k UHD
Pride & Prejudice 4k UHD BD Digital
Pride & Prejudice 4k UHD BD Digital 20th Anniversary
The Conjuring- Last Rites Blu-ray Digital
Eyes Wide Shut 1999 4k UHD Criterion
The Long Walk Blu-ray

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital for the week of November 25, 2025. The Long Walk arrives in 4k and Blu-ray editions from Lionsgate including a Limited Edition SteelBook. The Conjuring: Last Rites arrives in physical media editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment, day-and-date with a 4-Film Collection on Blu-ray. Anemone (2025) starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Sean Bean premieres on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

Stanley Kubrick’s last film Eyes Wide Shut (1999) has finally be restored in 4k and releasing in 2-disc and single-disc editions from Criterion. Pride & Prejudice (2005) celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a new 4k restoration from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (available in standard and collectible editions). And, four classic Abbot and Costello films arrive in 4k from Kino Lorber.

See more titles with links to purchase below. We’ll be updating this article with more additions as we receive new release confirmations.

New 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & Digital Movie Releases Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025

Digital

  • Regretting You (2025) pending
  • The Best You Can (2205) pending

Nov. 25, 2025

  • Abbott and Costello Meet Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1953) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Abbott and Costello Meet The Invisible Man (1951) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Abbott and Costello Meet The Mummy (1955) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Alec Guinness: Masterpiece Collection (Kind Hearts and Coronets, The Lavender Hill Mob, The Man in the White Suit, The Ladykillers) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Anemone (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Eleven Days, Eleven Nights 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
  • Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Ilsa, Harem Keeper of the Oil Sheiks (1976) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Pride & Prejudice (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Pride & Prejudice (2005) 20th Anniversary Collectible Edition Amazon NEW!
  • Primitive War (2025) 4k UHD Samuel Goldwyn Films Amazon NEW!
  • Sisters (2006) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/CD Severin Amazon NEW!
  • The Beastmaster (1982) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The Boys Next Door (1985) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!
  • The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • The Conjuring: Last Rites 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • The Long Walk (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!
  • The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

  • Alec Guinness: Masterpiece Collection (Kind Hearts and Coronets, The Lavender Hill Mob, The Man in the White Suit, The Ladykillers) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Anemone (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Eleven Days, Eleven Nights 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
  • Eyes Wide Shut (1999) Blu-ray Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest – Season 1 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (2025) Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Ilsa, Harem Keeper of the Oil Sheiks (1976) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • One Piece – Collection 39 Crunchyroll Amazon
  • Pride & Prejudice (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Pride & Prejudice (2005) 20th Anniversary Collectible Edition Amazon NEW!
  • Primitive War (2025) Blu-ray Samuel Goldwyn Films Amazon NEW!
  • Sisters (1972) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/CD Severin Amazon NEW!
  • The Beastmaster (1982) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The Boys Next Door (1985) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!
  • The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • The Long Walk (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!
  • The Long Walk (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • The Roses (2025) Sony Pictures Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Previous article
Eyes Wide Shut Starring Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman Is Releasing In 4k. Get 50% Off!
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Eyes Wide Shut 1999 4k UHD Criterion

Eyes Wide Shut Starring Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman Is Releasing...

HD Report - 0
Amazon Exclusive Bundle: Totally Awesome 80s 4k Blu-ray

Amazon Bundles Movies From the 80s In 4k & Blu-ray/Digital Collections

HD Report - 0
Batman 4-Film Collection open

Early Black Friday: Batman 4-Film Collection Only $27.99 (4k UHD/HD Blu-ray)

DealFinder - 0