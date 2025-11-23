New 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & Digital Movie Releases On Tuesday, Nov. 25

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital for the week of November 25, 2025. The Long Walk arrives in 4k and Blu-ray editions from Lionsgate including a Limited Edition SteelBook. The Conjuring: Last Rites arrives in physical media editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment, day-and-date with a 4-Film Collection on Blu-ray. Anemone (2025) starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Sean Bean premieres on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.
Stanley Kubrick’s last film Eyes Wide Shut (1999) has finally be restored in 4k and releasing in 2-disc and single-disc editions from Criterion. Pride & Prejudice (2005) celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a new 4k restoration from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (available in standard and collectible editions). And, four classic Abbot and Costello films arrive in 4k from Kino Lorber.
See more titles with links to purchase below. We’ll be updating this article with more additions as we receive new release confirmations.
New 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & Digital Movie Releases Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025
Digital
- Regretting You (2025) pending
- The Best You Can (2205) pending
Nov. 25, 2025
- Abbott and Costello Meet Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1953) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Abbott and Costello Meet The Invisible Man (1951) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Abbott and Costello Meet The Mummy (1955) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Alec Guinness: Masterpiece Collection (Kind Hearts and Coronets, The Lavender Hill Mob, The Man in the White Suit, The Ladykillers) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Anemone (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
- Eleven Days, Eleven Nights 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
- Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Ilsa, Harem Keeper of the Oil Sheiks (1976) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Pride & Prejudice (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Pride & Prejudice (2005) 20th Anniversary Collectible Edition Amazon NEW!
- Primitive War (2025) 4k UHD Samuel Goldwyn Films Amazon NEW!
- Sisters (2006) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/CD Severin Amazon NEW!
- The Beastmaster (1982) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Boys Next Door (1985) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!
- The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- The Conjuring: Last Rites 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- The Long Walk (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!
- The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!
Blu-ray
- Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest – Season 1 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (2025) Universal Amazon NEW!
- One Piece – Collection 39 Crunchyroll Amazon
- Primitive War (2025) Blu-ray Samuel Goldwyn Films Amazon NEW!
- The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- The Long Walk (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
- The Roses (2025) Sony Pictures Amazon NEW!
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.