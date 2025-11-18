Home4k Blu-rayCasino 4k, Yellowstone: The Complete Series, Ultraman 4K Discovery & More 4k,...
Casino 4k, Yellowstone: The Complete Series, Ultraman 4K Discovery & More 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases

Casino (1995) 4k SteelBook 30th Anniversary
Out of Africa (1985) 4k Blu-ray
Airport The Complete 4-Film Collection 4K UHD
Howard's End (1992) 4k UHD
Red Planet 4k UHD Arrow
Yellowstone The Complete Series Blu-ray case
Rent (2005) 4k UHD
U-571 (2000) Limited Edition SteelBook

It’s a big week for Universal! Martin Scorsese’s Casino (1995) celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook. Submarine thriller U-571 arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in the US in standard and SteelBook editions. Sydney Pollack’s 7x Oscar winner Out of Africa has been restored in 4k and presented on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital .

Also releasing this week, Red Planet gets its first 4k release from Arrow Video with a Blu-ray copy. Airport: The Complete Collection (1970-1979) packages four films on 4k Blu-ray or Blu-ray from Kino Lorber. Howard’s End gets a 4k UHD/BD edition from Cohen Film Collection. Dark City gets a single-disc 4k release from Arrow Video.

Ultraman 4K Discovery features four collections of episodes from the original Ultraman series remastered in beautiful 4K. And, new this week on Blu-ray you can pick up Yellowstone: The Complete Series in a 20-disc Blu-ray set from Paramount. See more releases this week with links to purchase.

New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Nov. 18, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Casino - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook
Casino (1995) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
  • A Better Tomorrow Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Hong Kong Cinema Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Airport: The Complete Collection (1970-1979) 4 Films Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Casino (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Dark City (1998) Special Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
  • Él (1953) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Hells Angels (1930) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Howards End (1992) 4k UHD/BD Cohen Film Collection Amazon NEW!
  • Out of Africa (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Red Planet (2000) UHD w/reversible sleeve Arrow Amazon NEW!
  • Rent (2005) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Pictures Amazon NEW!
  • The Americas (2025) TV Mini-Series 2-disc edition Universal Amazon NEW!
  • U-571 (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon NEW!
  • U-571 (2000) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon NEW!
  • Ultraman 4K Discovery 4 seasons Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray Disc

Yellowstone The Complete Series Blu-ray case
Yellowstone The Complete Series 20-disc Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon
  • A Better Tomorrow Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Hong Kong Cinema Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The American Revolution: A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein & David Schmidt Amazon NEW!
  • Airport: The Complete Collection (1970-1979) 4 Films Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • At the Circus “Marx Bros” (1939) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • Casino (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Eclipse Series 47: Abbas Kiarostami – Early Shorts & Features Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Él (1953) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Hells Angels (1930) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Howards End (1992) 4k UHD/BD Cohen Film Collection Amazon NEW!
  • It’s Love I’m After (1937) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!
  • Out of Africa (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon
  • Red Planet (2000) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
  • Silver River (1948) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • Splitsville (2025) Decal NEON Amazon NEW!
  • That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime – Season 3 Part 2 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!
  • U-571 (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • U-571 (2000) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon NEW!
  • Wicked Games: Three Films By Robert Hossein (Limited Edition) Radiance Amazon NEW!
  • Yellowstone The Complete Series 20-disc Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

