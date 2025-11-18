Casino 4k, Yellowstone: The Complete Series, Ultraman 4K Discovery & More 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases

It’s a big week for Universal! Martin Scorsese’s Casino (1995) celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook. Submarine thriller U-571 arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in the US in standard and SteelBook editions. Sydney Pollack’s 7x Oscar winner Out of Africa has been restored in 4k and presented on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital .

Also releasing this week, Red Planet gets its first 4k release from Arrow Video with a Blu-ray copy. Airport: The Complete Collection (1970-1979) packages four films on 4k Blu-ray or Blu-ray from Kino Lorber. Howard’s End gets a 4k UHD/BD edition from Cohen Film Collection. Dark City gets a single-disc 4k release from Arrow Video.

Ultraman 4K Discovery features four collections of episodes from the original Ultraman series remastered in beautiful 4K. And, new this week on Blu-ray you can pick up Yellowstone: The Complete Series in a 20-disc Blu-ray set from Paramount. See more releases this week with links to purchase.

New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Nov. 18, 2025

Digital

Come See Me in the Good Light (2025) Prime Video

Prime Video Shelby Oaks (2024) Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

Casino (1995) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

A Better Tomorrow Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Hong Kong Cinema Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Hong Kong Cinema Shout! Amazon Airport: The Complete Collection (1970-1979) 4 Films Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

(1970-1979) 4 Films Kino Lorber Amazon Casino (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Universal Amazon Dark City (1998) Special Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

Special Edition Arrow Video Amazon Él (1953) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Hells Angels (1930) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Howards End (1992) 4k UHD/BD Cohen Film Collection Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Cohen Film Collection Amazon Out of Africa (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Red Planet (2000) UHD w/reversible sleeve Arrow Amazon NEW!

UHD w/reversible sleeve Arrow Amazon Rent (2005) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Pictures Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/Digital Sony Pictures Amazon The Americas (2025) TV Mini-Series 2-disc edition Universal Amazon NEW!

TV Mini-Series 2-disc edition Universal Amazon U-571 (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon U-571 (2000) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon Ultraman 4K Discovery 4 seasons Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray Disc

Yellowstone The Complete Series 20-disc Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon

A Better Tomorrow Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Hong Kong Cinema Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Hong Kong Cinema Shout! Amazon The American Revolution: A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein & David Schmidt Amazon NEW!

A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein & David Schmidt Amazon Airport: The Complete Collection (1970-1979) 4 Films Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

(1970-1979) 4 Films Kino Lorber Amazon At the Circus “Marx Bros” (1939) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon Casino (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Universal Amazon Eclipse Series 47: Abbas Kiarostami – Early Shorts & Features Criterion Amazon NEW!

– Early Shorts & Features Criterion Amazon Él (1953) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Hells Angels (1930) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Howards End (1992) 4k UHD/BD Cohen Film Collection Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Cohen Film Collection Amazon It’s Love I’m After (1937) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!

Part 2 Crunchyroll Amazon Out of Africa (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Red Planet (2000) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon Silver River (1948) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon Splitsville (2025) Decal NEON Amazon NEW!

Decal NEON Amazon That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime – Season 3 Part 2 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!

Crunchyroll Amazon U-571 (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon U-571 (2000) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon Wicked Games: Three Films By Robert Hossein (Limited Edition) Radiance Amazon NEW!

(Limited Edition) Radiance Amazon Yellowstone The Complete Series 20-disc Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.