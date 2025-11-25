HomeDigital HDTron: Ares Digital Release Date Revealed (Streaming/Download)
Tron: Ares Digital Release Date Revealed (Streaming/Download)

Tron Ares 2025 digital poster wide
Tron: Ares (2025) Buy/Rent on Prime Video

The release date for Tron: Ares (2025) to stream or download in digital formats has been revealed as December 2, 2025.

The movie will be available in 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Tron: Ares is available to pre-order for $29.99 from Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Movies Anywhere, Prime Video, and other digital movie services.

Release dates for physical media editions have not been announced.

Summary: A highly sophisticated program, Ares, is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission.

