The Long Walk Release Dates & Details On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital, & DVD

The Long Walk (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

When is The Long Walk (2025) releasing at home on disc and digital? The film will first be available to rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD on October 21, 2025. Disc formats, including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital, will arrive on Nov. 25, 2025.

The physical media editions include an Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Long Walk is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / DolbyTrueHD 7.1.

Bonus features include three featurettes that are exclusive to the 4k disc. The multi-part documentary “Ever Onward: Making The Long Walk” is offered on both Blu-ray formats and wtih select digital platforms.

Special Features

Alternate Ending – (4K Blu-ray SteelBook Exclusive)

Stephen King: An Appreciation – 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Exclusive

Cooper & David Scene Read – 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Exclusive

“Ever Onward: Making The Long Walk” Multi-Part Documentary Chapter 1: Walk or Die Chapter 2: Raring to Rip Chapter 3: Another Time/Another Place Chapter 4: Adjustments Are Key Chapter 5: Fulfillment

Theatrical Trailers

Pricing

The Long Walk (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook $34.99 Amazon Exclusive

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook $34.99 Amazon Exclusive

Blu-ray/Digital $32.80 (List: $39.99) Amazon

DVD $23.08 (List: $29.96) Amazon
Digital $24.99 Prime Video

