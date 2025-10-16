Home4k Blu-rayThe Long Walk Release Dates & Details On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital,...
The Long Walk Release Dates & Details On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital, & DVD

The Long Walk 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive open
The Long Walk (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

When is The Long Walk (2025) releasing at home on disc and digital? The film will first be available to rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD on October 21, 2025. Disc formats, including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital, will arrive on Nov. 25, 2025.

The physical media editions include an Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Long Walk is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / DolbyTrueHD 7.1.

Bonus features include three featurettes that are exclusive to the 4k disc. The multi-part documentary “Ever Onward: Making The Long Walk” is offered on both Blu-ray formats and wtih select digital platforms.

Special Features

  • Alternate Ending – (4K Blu-ray SteelBook Exclusive)
  • Stephen King: An Appreciation – 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Exclusive
  • Cooper & David Scene Read – 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Exclusive
  • “Ever Onward: Making The Long Walk” Multi-Part Documentary
    • Chapter 1: Walk or Die
    • Chapter 2: Raring to Rip
    • Chapter 3: Another Time/Another Place
    • Chapter 4: Adjustments Are Key
    • Chapter 5: Fulfillment
  • Theatrical Trailers

Pricing

  • The Long Walk (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook $34.99 Amazon Exclusive
  • The Long Walk (2025) Blu-ray/Digital $32.80 (List: $39.99) Amazon
  • The Long Walk (2025) DVD $23.08 (List: $29.96) Amazon
  • The Long Walk (2025) Digital $24.99 Prime Video
The Long Walk 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
The Long Walk (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
The Long Walk (2025) Digital poster
The Long Walk (2025) Digital Rent/Purchase Prime Video
The Long Walk Blu-ray
The Long Walk (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
The Long Walk (2025) DVD
The Long Walk (2025) DVD $29.96 Amazon
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning, Weapons, & More New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases
