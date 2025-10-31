HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Conjuring 4-Film Collection Releasing On Blu-ray/Digital - Includes 'Last Rites'
The Conjuring 4-Film Collection Releasing On Blu-ray/Digital – Includes ‘Last Rites’

The Conjuring 4-Film Collection Blu-ray Digital
The Conjuring 4-Film Collection Blu-ray/Digital

The Conjuring 4-Film Collection has been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc with Digital Copy on November 25, 2025. The collection includes this year’s The Conjuring – Last Rites which arrives in single-movie editions including a Limited Edition SteelBook.

The Conjuring franchise films include The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), and The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025).

The Conjuring 4-Film Collection on Blu-ray/Digital is priced $46.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Release Dates In 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming Digital & DVD
