The Conjuring 4-Film Collection Releasing On Blu-ray/Digital – Includes ‘Last Rites’

The Conjuring 4-Film Collection has been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc with Digital Copy on November 25, 2025. The collection includes this year’s The Conjuring – Last Rites which arrives in single-movie editions including a Limited Edition SteelBook.

The Conjuring franchise films include The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), and The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025).

