Jurassic World Rebirth, John Wick Ballerina, Weapons, & More Movie Releases This Week

Want to know what’s new in home media this week? Here are the hottest new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases for Tuesday, September 9, 2025!

Let’s start with Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World Rebirth arriving in all disc formats including a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. All existing Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies have also been compiled in the Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, and each format includes Digital Copies.

Lionsgate’s From the World of John Wick: Ballerina also hits stores on physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook with lenticular slipcover, all of which include a Digital Copy. Disney’s Elio arrives in all disc formats including a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition, and each Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy. And, Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 2 has been remastered in 4k.

On Blu-ray, Little House On The Prairie: The Complete Series has been packaged in a 45-disc Blu-ray with all 200 episodes and special features. The Surfer (2025) starring Nicolas Cage releases from Lionsgate. Ice Road: Vengeance starring Liam Neeson premieres on Blu-ray from Vertical. And in digital, Weapons and Honey Don’t premiere early for rent or purchase from digital movie services. See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and other retailers.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Sept. 9, 2025

Weapons (2025)

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)

Clown in a Cornfield (2025)

Coal Miner's Daughter (1980)

Elio (2025)

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025)

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025)

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025)

High and Low (1963)

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)

Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Ouija (2014)

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006)

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025)

Clown in a Cornfield (2025)

Coal Miner's Daughter (1980)

Dark Winds Season 3

Elio (2025)

Elio (2025)

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025)

Ice Road: Vengeance (2025)

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)

Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little House On The Prairie: The Complete Series

Ouija (2014)

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006)

The Surfer (2025)

