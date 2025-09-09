Jurassic World Rebirth, John Wick Ballerina, Weapons, & More Movie Releases This Week

Want to know what’s new in home media this week? Here are the hottest new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases for Tuesday, September 9, 2025!
Let’s start with Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World Rebirth arriving in all disc formats including a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. All existing Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies have also been compiled in the Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, and each format includes Digital Copies.
Lionsgate’s From the World of John Wick: Ballerina also hits stores on physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook with lenticular slipcover, all of which include a Digital Copy. Disney’s Elio arrives in all disc formats including a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition, and each Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy. And, Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 2 has been remastered in 4k.
On Blu-ray, Little House On The Prairie: The Complete Series has been packaged in a 45-disc Blu-ray with all 200 episodes and special features. The Surfer (2025) starring Nicolas Cage releases from Lionsgate. Ice Road: Vengeance starring Liam Neeson premieres on Blu-ray from Vertical. And in digital, Weapons and Honey Don’t premiere early for rent or purchase from digital movie services. See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and other retailers.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Sept. 9, 2025
Digital
- Honey Don’t (2025) Prime Video HOT!
- Weapons (2025) Prime Video HOT!
4k Blu-ray
- Clown in a Cornfield (2025) RLJ Amazon NEW!
- Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
- Elio (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Disney Amazon NEW!
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive NEW!
- High and Low (1963) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital Amazon NEW
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
- Ouija (2014) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
Blu-ray
- Clown in a Cornfield (2025) RLJ Amazon NEW!
- Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
- Dark Winds Season 3 AMC Networks Amazon NEW!
- Elio (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Disney Amazon NEW!
- Elio (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Disney Amazon NEW!
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Ice Road: Vengeance (2025) Vertical Amazon
- Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
- Little House On The Prairie: The Complete Series Amazon | Walmart NEW!
- Ouija (2014) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Surfer (2025) Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.