From the World of John Wick: Ballerina Details, Extras & Release Date On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Lionsgate has detailed the physical media releases of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. The 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions are dated for release on September 9, following an earlier home digital premiere on July 1, 2025 from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray editions include a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition includes a copy of the film on HD Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook edition features a lenticular slipcover (similar the Amazon Exclusive of John Wick: Chapter 4.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. On HD Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p. The soundtrack for both the 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital 4k formats is provided in Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are provided in English, French, Spanish, and English SDH subtitles for the main feature.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is priced $34.99 (Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook), $26.99 (List: $42.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $22.96 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray, and $18.79 (List: $29.98) on DVD on Amazon. T

he movie is also available for $29.96 in a Limited Edition Walmart Exclusive SteelBook.

Bonus Features (4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray)

Deleted & Extended Scenes

The Making of Ballerina ― Witness the rise of Eve (Ana de Armas) as the filmmakers discuss the intricate process of creating a new character in the world of John Wick.

Building A Frozen Underworld ― Step into the bold new locations that serve as the latest hunting grounds for these talented filmmakers, eager to face and overcome fresh challenges.

The Art of Action ― A Dance Between Fire and Ice: Discover how the film’s stunts, fight choreography, and innovative new weapons contributed to some of the most intense action sequences in the John Wick universe.

Limited Edition SteelBook

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook w/Lenticular Slipcover Amazon Exclusive

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook w/Lenticular Slipcover Amazon Exclusive

4k Blu-ray

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Disc

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Walmart Exclusive SteelBook

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Prime Video

Bonus Features (Digital)

The Making of Ballerina

Killer Instinct: The Spinoff that Expands the Assassin World

The Art of Action

Building a Frozen Underworld (FandangoAtHome Exclusive)

Article updated. Original publish date July 30, 2025.