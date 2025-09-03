The Naked Gun, Nobody 2, Superman 5-Film SteelBook, & More 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Movie Releases This Week

Here’s what’s new on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital this week. Warner Bros. Entertainment’s Superman 5-Film Collection collects movies from (1978-1987) packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case. From Arrow Video, Lost in Space (1998) has been restored from the original negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. And, Warner Bros. Archive has compiled several themed disc editions on Blu-ray including a 50s Sci-Fi Collection, Errol Flynn-6 Film Collection, and Greta Garbo-4 Film Collection. In streaming news, the live action Lilo & Stitch (2025) premieres on Disney+. And for purchase/rent in digital formats The Naked Gun (2025) and Nobody 2 are now available at home. See more new releases below with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Sept. 2, 2025

Digital

The Naked Gun (2025)

A Line of Fire (2025)

Lilo & Stitch (2025) Disney+

Nobody 2 (2025)

4k Blu-ray

Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case

Lost In Space (1998) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video

Salvador (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector's Edition Shout!

Blu-ray

Wistoria: Wand and Sword – Season 1 Crunchyroll

50s Sci-Fi Collection Warner Archive

Blur: To the End (2024) Greenwich

Errol Flynn-6 Film Collection Warner Archive

Frankenstein's Bloody Terror (1968) Kino Cult #35

Greta Garbo-4 Film Collection Warner Archive

Queen Millennia: Complete TV Series 5-disc set Sentai

Ringu (1998) Special Edition Arrow

Wistoria: Wand and Sword – Season 1 Crunchyroll

