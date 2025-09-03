Home4k Blu-rayThe Naked Gun, Nobody 2, Superman 5-Film SteelBook, & More 4k, Blu-ray,...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDNews

The Naked Gun, Nobody 2, Superman 5-Film SteelBook, & More 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Movie Releases This Week

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive front
Lost in Space 1998 4k UHD Arrow
The Naked Gun (2025) digital poster
50s-Sci-Fi-Collection-Blu-ray
Nobody 2 digital poster
Wistoria- Wand and Sword - Season 1 Blu-ray
The Two Jakes 1990 4k UHD Kino Lorber
Lilo & Stitch (2025) digital poster

Here’s what’s new on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital this week. Warner Bros. Entertainment’s Superman 5-Film Collection collects movies from (1978-1987) packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case. From Arrow Video, Lost in Space (1998) has been restored from the original negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. And, Warner Bros. Archive has compiled several themed disc editions on Blu-ray including a 50s Sci-Fi Collection, Errol Flynn-6 Film Collection, and Greta Garbo-4 Film Collection. In streaming news, the live action Lilo & Stitch (2025) premieres on Disney+. And for purchase/rent in digital formats The Naked Gun (2025) and Nobody 2 are now available at home. See more new releases below with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Sept. 2, 2025

Digital

The Naked Gun (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive
  • Lost In Space (1998) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
  • Salvador (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited SteelBook Library Case (Superman, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace) Warner Bros. Amazon Exclusive NEW!
  • The Two Jakes (1990) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

Wistoria- Wand and Sword - Season 1 Blu-ray
Wistoria: Wand and Sword – Season 1 Crunchyroll Buy on Amazon
  • 50s Sci-Fi Collection Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • Blur: To the End (2024) Greenwich Amazon NEW!
  • Errol Flynn-6 Film Collection Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • Frankenstein’s Bloody Terror (1968) Kino Cult #35 Amazon NEW!
  • Greta Garbo-4 Film Collection Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • Queen Millennia: Complete TV Series 5-disc set Sentai Amazon NEW!
  • Ringu (1998) Special Edition Arrow Amazon NEW!
  • Salvador (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited SteelBook Library Case (Superman, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace) Warner Bros. Amazon Exclusive NEW!
  • Tarzan of the Apes (1918) New Restoration Film Masters Amazon NEW!
  • The Two Jakes (1990) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Wistoria: Wand and Sword – Season 1 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Previous article
Tron & Tron: Legacy Releasing On 4k/Digital In Collectible SteelBook Editions
Next article
Together Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming Digital
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES

Together Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming Digital

HD Report - 0
Tron 4k SteelBook exterior interior

Tron & Tron: Legacy Releasing On 4k/Digital In Collectible SteelBook Editions

HD Report - 0
Wicked Exclusive Limited Edition Giftset

Wicked Limited Edition Giftset Back In Stock

HD Report - 0