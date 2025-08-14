HomeBlu-ray DiscLittle House on the Prairie: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray...
Little House on the Prairie: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc

Little House on the Prairie- The Complete Series Blu-ray

All nine seasons of NBC’s Little House on the Prairie have been previously released in high definition on Blu-ray Disc, primarily between the years 2014 and 2016. But all episodes have never been available in one box set until now.

Little House on the Prairie: The Complete Series arrives on September 9, 2025, from Lionsgate Home Entertainment, featuring all 200 episodes on 45 Blu-ray Discs (BD-50s) plus Special Features.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Little House on the Prairie are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at a 1.33:1 aspect ratio. The English audio is provided in DTS-HD 2.0, as well as French and Spanish dubs in Dolby Digital 2.0.

Pre-orders are pending. Check back soon for the best prices!

Description: Little House on the Prairie, based on the young adult book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, was one of the most beloved shows on television when it ran from 1974 to 1983. “Little House” told the story of the Ingalls family’s life on a Minnesota farm in the late 1800s.

Set in the late 19th century, it follows Charles (Michael Landon), his wife Caroline (Karen Grassle), and their daughters Mary, Laura, and Carrie—as they settle in the small frontier town of Walnut Grove, Minnesota. The series portrays their daily struggles and triumphs as pioneers, dealing with hardships like crop failures, illness, and poverty, alongside moments of love, friendship, and community spirit.

The show blends historical drama with family-centered storytelling, often delivering moral lessons about resilience, compassion, and the value of hard work. While primarily focused on the Ingalls family, it also features a rich ensemble of townsfolk, from kindhearted neighbors to memorable antagonists like the spoiled Nellie Oleson.

